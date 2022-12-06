Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent
Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Majority of Americans Don't Want Biden Or Trump to Run Again in 2024, CNBC Survey Shows
That's how majorities of the public responded when the CNBC All-America Economic Survey asked if President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run again for president. The survey found 61% of the public think Trump should not seek the presidency, compared with 30% who believe he should. And...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Gen Z'er Elected to Congress Maxwell Frost Says He's Struggling to Rent an Apartment in D.C.
Voters in Florida's 10th congressional district elected 25-year-old Maxwell Frost to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, making him the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress. But a month before he's set to be sworn in, he's struggling to find housing in the nation's notoriously expensive capital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
Comments / 0