ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Last year’s candy cane shortage still a reality this holiday season

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMvIn_0jYxjU9q00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A supply chain problem that affected the candy cane industry in 2021 hasn’t been completely remedied.

That means Stateline residents who count on the red and white confectionery staple to help them spread holiday cheer may still find them hard to come by at some stores.

Dubbed the “Great Candy Cane Crisis of 2021” by the New York Post, last year’s situation was caused in part by a fungus called verticillium wilt , which wiped out a significant number of mint fields. The crisis, according to a website called Candy Favorites , has played a major role in a 25-percent reduction in peppermint oil, a key ingredient in candy canes.

Bennie’s Cleaners doubles as premier art venue

Supply chain hiccups sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic are also still being cited by some merchants. Chief among them are local shop owners who say they were forced to work extra hard to make sure they have plenty of candy canes to go around this holiday season.

“Candy doesn’t expire as soon as people think it does,” said Brandy Gardner, owner of Brandy’s Candies in Rockford. “We were able to have some in stock all year round. Candy canes is one of our bestsellers, especially around this time.”

Gardner said manufacturers are now creating more varieties of candy canes to make up the difference and to appease those who may want more than traditional peppermint sweets.

“They’re actually changing flavors,” she said. “They’re doing different textures and using their flavor for different kinds of candies.”

Experts say supply chain and production issues in the candy industry could linger for years. According to the National Confectioners Association , the nearly 60,000 people directly employed by candy companies rely on approximately 700,000 others in industries like agriculture, retail and transportation, which are all still experiencing labor and other disruptions.

Brandy’s Candies is at 113 N. Rockton Ave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘There’s Something About Merry’ Holiday Market in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor. More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend. Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Regents drop home opener to St. Norbert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford University men’s basketball team hosted the St. Norbert College Green Knights on Saturday afternoon. The Regents looked good, carrying a two-point lead into halftime. But they would drop this one 69-62 after a pair of St. Norbert runs. Micah Swanson captured a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Screw City version of the IceHogs drops shootout to the Wild

Rockford, Ill. —[IceHogs News Release] Despite forward Lukas Reichel scoring shootout goals in back-to-back games, the rebranded Screw City IceHogs dropped a 3-2 shootout contest to the Iowa Wild on Friday night. Both IceHogs’ shootout losses have been at the hands of the Wild this season. After Reichel scored the first goal of the shootout, Iowa forward Adam Beckman tied […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 62 Belvidere North 43Boylan 77 Jefferson 61Guilford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auto union says Stellantis is ‘grossly misguided’ in idling Belvidere plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The union representing 1,300 employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant blasted the decision by Stellantis to idle the facility in February. “We believe Stellantis is grossly misguided in idling this plant which has produced profits for the company since 1965,” said UAW President Ray Curry said in a Facebook post. “Not allocating […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford focuses on youth violence prevention within schools.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Community Relations Commission set out a task to work on youth violence prevention within Rockford’s public schools. “Well, there were some things that were concerning to the mayor. this year particularly with so much violence and activity at public schools,” said William Martin one of the commission’s board members. Mayor Tom […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stellantis to idle Belivdere Assembly Plant in February

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Workers at the Belvidere Plant will soon be out of work. Stellantis announced Friday that it will idle the plant on Feb. 28. “Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy