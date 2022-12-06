ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. The incident happened at 99th and Wentworth. Chicago Fire Media said the officer, 29, was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. The offender, 35, was taken to University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Crime Stoppers offering rewards in two South Side crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving two crimes that happened on the city's South Side. They're asking for information on the shooting death of Kamare Edwards, 17, who was shot and killed while riding a minibike in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood on Nov. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with attempting to carjack a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Friday. Chicago police arrested Theodore Ammons, 26, in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy