ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nexus

Gauchos rangle up the Pacific Tigers

After a tough loss on the road, the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team returned home to the Thunderdome on Saturday to defeat the University of Pacific 82-71. Graduate and sophomore guards Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell led the offensive attack with a combined 41 points. The Gauchos won...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy