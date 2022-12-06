Fantasy Football Week 14: Add and Drop

Each week I’ll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football — I define “widely available” as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues — and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.

Here's my NFL Week 14 waiver wire cheat sheet for all league sizes and formats, with players you need to add, drop and stream in your fantasy football league:

ADD

RB James Cook, Bills (ESPN: 25%; Yahoo: 24%): The gap between Cook and Devin Singletary has narrowed. In the last three games, the rookie has produced 209 total yards compared to Singletary's 228 on 13 fewer touches. Pro Football Focus also has Cook graded higher than the veteran in rushing, receiving and pass-blocking this season.

WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys (ESPN: 44%; Yahoo: 53%): Gallup has at least seven targets in three of the last four games and was targeted on 28 percent and 27 percent of his routes run the last two weeks. Dallas will play Tennessee in Week 17 — the Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

QB Mike White, Jets (ESPN: 14%; Yahoo: 18%): Even in a loss to Minnesota, White looked substantially better than Zach Wilson. New York's upcoming schedule is very quarterback friendly and White is the overall QB6 in his two starts.

WR Darius Slayton, Giants (ESPN: 33%; Yahoo: 61%): Slayton is the overall WR20 in standard formats (WR26 in PPR) since Week 5. He has at least 63 yards or a TD in seven of the last eight games.

TE Greg Dulcich, Broncos (ESPN: 39%; Yahoo: 37%): With Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy both hurting, Dulcich has the potential to be Denver's lead receiver (which may not be saying much these days, but volume remains king in fantasy).

BONUS: RB Samaje Perine, Bengals (ESPN: 62%; Yahoo: 69%): Frankly, I was surprised Joe Mixon missed a second game with a concussion he suffered in Week 11. Mixon will likely return this week, but Perine needs to be rostered regardless. He's been a top-three option across all formats the last three games and has become a valuable insurance policy for those who have Mixon.

BONUS: WR Nico Collins, Texans (ESPN: 21%; Yahoo: 29%): Collins is the overall WR30 in standard formats (WR27 in PPR) since Week 10. He's had at least seven targets in four straight games, and produced double-digit targets twice over that span. Sub-par quarterback play is the only thing holding him back.

BONUS: RB Zonovan Knight, Jets (ESPN: 39%; Yahoo: 47%): Michael Carter didn’t practice at all last week, which means he could miss more time. Knight has had at least 17 touches and produced 103 total yards in each of the last two games.

BONUS: WR DJ Chark, Lions (ESPN: 19%; Yahoo: 16%): Chark was eased back into action in Week 11 after missing two months with an ankle injury. He's the overall WR20 in standard formats (WR23 in PPR) since Week 12. He has WR3/flex upside in any potential shootout or negative game script. Otherwise, he's a boom-or-bust option.

BONUS: QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens (ESPN: <1%; Yahoo: 2%): Huntley finished as the overall QB18, QB1, QB21 and QB33 in his four starts in 2021. He will deserve streaming consideration because of his rushing ability and familiarity with Baltimore's offense, depending on the matchup.

BONUS: TE Hunter Henry, Patriots (ESPN: 26%; Yahoo: 35%): Death, taxes and streaming a tight end against the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. The Cardinals have allowed the most receiving yards, the most receiving touchdowns and the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

BONUS: RB Jordan Mason, 49ers (ESPN: 3%; Yahoo: 15%): The Georgia Tech product was clearly the backup and only other running back besides Christian McCaffrey to see the field. Mason has 76 yards on 13 carries (5.85 yards per carry) the last two games and must be handcuffed if you have McCaffrey.

BONUS: QB Brock Purdy, 49ers (ESPN: <1%; Yahoo: 1%): Purdy will provide the most consistent value in formats that utilize a superflex, but "Mr. Irrelevant" certainly didn't embarrass himself in his first opportunity and he's surrounded by truly special talent at almost every position on offense.

BONUS: D/ST Steelers (ESPN: 45%; Yahoo: 28%): Huntley was sacked 15 times and threw four interceptions in his four starts last season and Pittsburgh's defense has played much better since All-World edge rusher TJ Watt returned from a pectoral injury (shocker, I know).

BONUS: D/ST Cardinals (ESPN: 10%; Yahoo: 10%): Arizona's defense has been more productive in fantasy — not so much in real life — and face three straight struggling offenses (New England, Denver and Tampa Bay).

DROP

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: Garoppolo's season is over after suffering a broken left foot against Miami in Week 13.

RB James Robinson, Jets: Robinson was a healthy scratch in Week 12 and only had four carries for 10 yards while only playing nine snaps with Michael Carter sidelined last week.

WR DeAndre Carter, Chargers: Carter will be Los Angeles' No. 4 wide receiver once Mike Williams is back. With Williams hurt, Carter is still only fifth in line for targets behind Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Gerald Everett.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Jaguars: Henderson has been a healthy scratch since joining Jacksonville.

WR Romeo Doubs, Packers: Once Doubs returns from his high-ankle sprain, he'll likely find himself firmly behind burgeoning star Christian Watson, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb on the depth chart.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .