BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Warrant issued for fraudster after he fails to attend trial
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found guilty of fraud after he failed to appear in court. Leicestershire County Council said Nazir Abdul Rashid Daud had pleaded not guilty to fraud but failed to attend his trial. The 58-year-old, formerly of Landseer Road, Leicester,...
BBC
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Woman arrested after teenager stabbed in Swindon
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in Swindon. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening, police said. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after officers were called...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith...
BBC
Huddersfield: Illegal vapes and cigarettes seized
Thousands of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized in Huddersfield, police have said. A joint operation with Trading Standards led to the seizure of 28,000 illegal cigarettes, 1,519 oversize vapes and a quantity of shisha tobacco. The illicit goods were found at four premises in the town during a...
BBC
Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'
People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
BBC
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey
Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.
BBC
Weather: Below zero temperatures expected on Sunday
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero and down to -4/-5C inland across Northern Ireland on Sunday night. The Met Office has cancelled a weather warning and coastal areas should not be quite as cold. Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning, the second highest level of warning, has been issued across...
