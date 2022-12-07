Main Street Improvements project public information meeting set

The city of Rice Lake is conducting a second public information meeting regarding the downtown Main Street Improvements project from Water to Evans streets.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 30 E. Eau Claire St. The meeting will begin with a formal presentation, followed by an open house for review and questions. The Rice Lake Community Media Channel will be live-streaming and recording the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the proposed 60% design plans and look to the public and businesses for input to assist in the further development of the design and final plans. Maps of the project area and preliminary plans will be on display, and city staff and SEH design consultants will be on hand to answer questions, and take written and verbal comments. If unable to attend this meeting, mail or email comments to Mike Van Gilder, SEH project manager, by Dec. 21.

The proposed improvement involve reconstructing Main Street to two lanes with a median from Water to Evans streets. Improvements include new watermain, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, concrete pavement, sidewalk, pedestrian and ADA curb ramps, LED streetlights, traffic signals, plantings and amenities. Construction is currently scheduled to occur during summer 2023.

Future public meetings will be held to review final plans and prior to construction.