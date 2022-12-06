ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

More than 100 animatronic dinosaurs and dragons on display in New Port Richey

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
 4 days ago
The Dinos & Dragons exhibit features more than 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and dragons, as well as rides, a dino dig pit and other features encompassing the entire field surrounding the Schwettman Education Center. The exhibit, which runs through February, is a fundraiser for the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science [ Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science ]

Realistic-looking animatronic dinosaurs and dragons are stomping the grounds of a New Port Richey education center, and it’s all in the name of science.

Dinos & Dragons, a traveling exhibit of creatures, is in place in downtown New Port Richey Dec. 9-Feb. 26 at the Harry Schwettman Education Center in downtown New Port Richey. The exhibit is a fundraiser to build a permanent home for a collection of artifacts for the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology & Science, which is currently stored in the Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey for Sunday-only tours.

The collection of more than 6,000 cultural and archaeological pieces, many of them centuries old, was assembled by the nonprofit’s CEO, Charles Zidar, who hopes to make the artifacts more readily available to the public.

The exhibit of more than 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and dragons is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. In addition to the giant creatures, there are rides, a dino dig pit and other features encompassing the entire field surrounding the Schwettman Education Center. Visitors can also use virtual reality and dino technology, see a dino dissection lab and check out hands-on arts and science activities inside the buildings.

Tickets are $20-$50 for the timed entry event at dinoanddragonsnpr.com. Buying tickets online is recommended.

There are some deal days. There’s a $3 discount on tickets on the following days:

  • First Responders Day – Dec. 17
  • New Port Richey Resident Day – Jan. 17
  • Cos Play Night – Jan. 19
  • Home School Day – Jan. 24 and Feb. 10, noon-4 p.m.
  • Senior Day – Jan. 25
  • Pasco County Schools – Jan. 28 and Feb. 11
  • Pasco County Employee Day – Jan. 31
  • Active Military/Veterans Day – Feb. 16
  • New Port Richey Employee Day – Feb. 23

If you go

Dinos & Dragons: A display of more than 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and dragons is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays Dec. 9-Feb. 26. There are also displays of robots, story times, a gift shop and a fairy garden. There is an extra charge for rides, a dino dig pit and other features. Schwettman Education Center, 7650 Orchid Lake Road. New Port Richey. 727-859-3152. Timed tickets available at dinoanddragonsnpr.com.

Missy Tate
3d ago

The tickets are extremely expensive. with multiple children who can afford it.shame so many kids would love to see it but the cost is ridiculous.

Kelly Green
3d ago

This sounds very interesting but can't afford to go even as a special event. The tickets are ridiculous when you have to consider to go you have to buy minimum of 3 to 4 tickets for an average family.

lisa feldman
4d ago

From what I can see it looks very unrealistic. The dinosaurs look more like plastic synthetic toys rather than actual real live dinosaurs and dragons. I can't believe they're asking $20 to $50 for a timed entry fee. I think that should be a free event.

