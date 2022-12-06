Kwanza 101: How to observe this annual family and community holiday

Kwanzaa is a yearlong celebration that focuses on seven life principles called Nguzo Saba. Kwanzaa was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga , a professor of Black Studies, in 1966 during the time of profound social change for African Americans, Karenga’s vision of a celebration that would honor the values of African cultures and inspire African Americans who were working for/towards progress.

The celebration honors African culture in the diaspora is observed from December 26 to January 1.

Each of the seven days observed for Kwanzaa is a mark of distinction of a different life principle. The Nguzo Saba, are principles that are believed to be the foundation of building resilient, prolific families and communities on the continent of Africa as well as in the Diaspora.

The Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa) comes from the native language Swahili of the Bantu people in East Africa. During the observed time of Kwanzaa, celebrants greet each other using the Swahili greeting;Habari gani,meaningWhat’s the news? The principles of Kwanzaa (Nguzo Saba) form the answers.

Nguzo Saba: The Principles of Kwanzaa

Umoja (oo-MOH-ja)

Meaning: unity

Action: building a community that holds together

Kujichagulia (koo-jee-cha-goo-LEE-yah)

Meaning: self-determination

Action: speaking for yourself and making choices that benefit the community

Ujima (oo-JEE-mah)

Meaning: collective work and responsibility

Action: helping others within the community

Ujamaa (oo-JAH-ma)

Meaning: cooperative economics

Action: supporting businesses that care about the community

Nia (nee-AH)

Meaning: a sense of purpose

Action: setting goals that benefit the community

Kuumba (koo-OOM-bah)

Meaning: creativity

Action: making the community better and more beautiful

Imani (ee-MAH-nee)

Meaning: faith.

Action: believing that a better world can be created for communities now and in the

future

Also, during this time of observed celebration it is encouraged to display seven

symbols to join the community of people of color together. We adorn our homes with red, black, and green as well as African-style textiles and art. Not forgetting to add the Seven Symbols of Kwanzaa:

The Seven Symbols of Kwanzaa:

kikombe cha umoja

Meaning: the unity cup

Action: Celebrants drink from this cup in honor of their African ancestors.

kinara

Meaning: the candleholder, which holds seven candles

Action: It said to symbolize stalks of corn that branch off to form new stalks, much as the human family is created.

mazao

Meaning: fruits, nuts, and vegetables

Action: These remind celebrants of the harvest fruits that nourished the people of Africa.

mishumaa saba

Meaning: the seven candles that represent the seven principles

Action: A different candle is lit each day. Three candles on the left are green; three on the right are red; and in the middle is a black candle.

mkeka

Meaning: mat

Action: The symbols of Kwanzaa are arranged on the mkeka, which may be made of straw or African cloth. It symbolizes the foundation upon which communities are built.

vibunzi (plural, muhindi)

Meaning: ear of corn

Action: Traditionally, one ear of corn is placed on the mkeka for each child present.

zawadi

Meaning: gifts

Action: Traditionally, educational and cultural gifts are given to children on January 1.

The last day of Kwanzaa: The Great Fest:

December 31, is the day of Kuumba (Creativity). It is also the day that

families/communities gather for the great feast of karamu. During this time, karamu enjoys traditional African dishes as well as those featuring ingredients our ancestors brought to the United States, such as sesame seeds (benne), peanuts (groundnuts), sweet potatoes, collard greens, and spicy sauces.

Kwanzaa is a true celebration of culture that is observed during the last seven days (December 26-January 1) of the year, with hope that our communities intertwine the Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles) into the fabric of their lives. Knowing that without the foundation of unity, being committed to self-determination, understanding that with collective work and responsibility brings forth cooperative economics, therein as a movement we can gain our purpose, explore our creativity, all while standing together in faith throughout the next 365 days of the year.

The post Kwanza 101: How to observe this annual family and community holiday appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .