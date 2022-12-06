Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
Axios Power Players: 8 influential people in Denver
Denver's power players are influential people who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're rounding out the year with a newsletter dedicated to those individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects and worked behind the scenes to shape the city. How it works: The eight...
This house is the most expensive listing on Boulder's market
As Boulder brings in more companies in the technology, aerospace and venture capital industries, demand for luxury real estate in the area is rising.Driving the news: The most expensive listing in the city recently hit the market for a cool $13 million.The listing narrowly beat out Boulder's one-of-a-kind "Glass House," which is offering crystal-clear views of the Rocky Mountains for $12,995,000. 1489 Sunset Blvd. — $13,000,000Why we love it: Talk about the ultimate party pad. This stunner — just blocks from Pearl Street — has been completely renovated and sits on 1.13 acres with mountain views.Neighborhood: Whittier Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6...
What we know about the sudden uptick in migrants arriving in Denver
The migrants who arrived in Denver this week were not sent by a government agency, but instead they coordinated across social media, city officials said Thursday.Driving the news: At least 90 migrants arrived by bus Monday, leaving the city scrambling to find accommodations and prompting the activation of the emergency operations center.Another 40 to 50 migrants arrived last weekend.Details: Based on what city officials have heard from migrants, many communicated and organized on Facebook to travel to Denver. The migrants are largely from Central and South America, including Venezuela.On Tuesday, the city opened a recreational center as an emergency shelter...
Denver's best Christmas and holiday pop-up bars are back
The pop-up holiday bar is back and kitschy-er than ever.Why it matters: If you want to go all-in on Christmas and winter festivities, these places are a must-visit this time of year.Miracle: The masters of tacky holiday are back with four locations in the Denver area. Reservations are necessary.The Webb Gallery Bar at Union Station is a party, with lights hanging from the ceiling and plenty of Instagramable displays.The Rouge Wine Bar in Greenwood Village is serving cocktails with fun names, including the "Christmapolitan," "Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex"The Eddy Taproom and Hotel in Golden...
Colorado car thefts are soaring and growing more dangerous
Car thefts in Colorado are on track to outpace every other state in the country for a second straight year, and public safety experts say the crimes are also growing more violent. Driving the news: Just over a week ago, a Denver officer was shot in the back of the...
