Downtown Plan Now Goes to the Council
Davis, CA – Last week, at a special meeting, the Davis Planning Commission reviewed the final draft documents and received public comments and voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council certify the Environmental Impact Report, adopt the Downtown Plan and Downtown Code with several modifications. This week that...
Sacramento County Approves Jail Expansion Despite Community Voicing Overwhelming Opposition
Sacramento, CA -The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the Consent Decree. Despite significant community opposition voiced at Wednesday’s epic all-day meeting, Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor...
Letter: ACLU Opposes Sacramento Jail Expansion
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California (“ACLU NorCal”) writes to urge the Board to again reject Sacramento County’s proposed construction to build a new jail facility. ACLU NorCal has reviewed the consent decree in Mays et al v. County of Sacramento, numerous County Consultant...
Commentary: Is Sacramento Law Enforcement Ever Held Accountable For Fatal Traffic Collisions?
Sacramento, CA – Since September 2021 four Saramentans have been senselessly killed by homeless people, during the same period Sacramento law enforcement has killed the same number of people in traffic collisions alone. When the average citizen accidentally kills somebody because of a traffic collision, they are almost always...
Judge Reduces Bail, but $50,000 Is More Than 30 Times What Accused Can Afford
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam this week eventually agreed to reduce bail for a man accused of two charges of second-degree burglary, as well as one charge of resisting a peace officer—but the $50,000 was still far above the unemployed man’s “$1,500 to his name.”
