davisvanguard.org

Downtown Plan Now Goes to the Council

Davis, CA – Last week, at a special meeting, the Davis Planning Commission reviewed the final draft documents and received public comments and voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council certify the Environmental Impact Report, adopt the Downtown Plan and Downtown Code with several modifications. This week that...
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento County Approves Jail Expansion Despite Community Voicing Overwhelming Opposition

Sacramento, CA -The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the Consent Decree. Despite significant community opposition voiced at Wednesday’s epic all-day meeting, Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Letter: ACLU Opposes Sacramento Jail Expansion

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California (“ACLU NorCal”) writes to urge the Board to again reject Sacramento County’s proposed construction to build a new jail facility. ACLU NorCal has reviewed the consent decree in Mays et al v. County of Sacramento, numerous County Consultant...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

