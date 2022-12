KFBCA honors best seniors from 2022 Kansas high school football season on all-state teams

The Kansas Football Coaches Association released its all-state and top 11 teams from the 2022 Kansas high school football season on Monday.

It’s important to note that the teams consist only of seniors who were nominated from KFBCA member schools. The teams were selected by member KFBCA coaches who watched film of nominees and voted on the all-state selections.

KFBCA Top 11 team

Mac Armstrong, Bishop Miege quarterback

Camden Beebe, Kansas City Piper offensive line

Dylan Edwards, Derby running back

Cooper Hajek, Nemaha Central running back-linebacker

Keller Hurla, St. Marys quarterback

Avery Johnson, Maize quarterback

Riley Marx, Andale running back-linebacker

Joe Otting, Topeka Hayden offensive lineman

Tre Richardson, Topeka Highland athlete

Grady Seyfert, Beloit offensive lineman

Ty Weber, Washburn Rural linebacker

Broc Worcester, Mill Valley linebacker

Holden Zigman, Mill Valley defensive back

Note: Tie in voting resulted in 13 selections.

Class 6A all-state

Quarterback —Keenan Schartz, Manhattan. Running back —Dylan Edwards, Derby; L.J. Phillips, Wichita Northwest. Wide receiver —Jerry Arteaga, Garden City; Andre Davis, Blue Valley; A’Quan Dunbar, Shawnee Mission South. Tight end —Jaxon Bowles, Manhattan. Athlete —Grant Stubblefield, Blue Valley Northwest. Offensive lineman —Dylan Birge, Olathe West; Calvin Clements, Lawrence Free State; Joel Deppe, Blue Valley Northwest; Evan Norris, Gardner Edgerton; Terrance Saunders, Blue Valley West. Defensive lineman —Aidan Behymer, Blue Valley Northwest; Dexter Carr, Gardner Edgerton; Caden Ross, Wichita Northwest; Samuel Same, Derby. Linebacker —Zach Darche, Blue Valley West; Jaxon Vikander, Manhattan; Miles Wash, Derby; Ty Weber, Washburn Rural. Defensive back —Dre Delort, Manhattan; Joshua Parrish, Olathe North; Lake Ryan, Blue Valley West; Caleb Wiese, Garden City. Kicker —Tyler Smalley, Wichita Northwest. Returner —John Randle Jr., Wichita Heights. Coach of the Year —Joe Schartz, Manhattan.

Class 5A all-state

Quarterback —Avery Johnson, Maize. Running back —Noah Khokhar, Hutchinson; Kenyon McMillan, Salina Central. Wide receiver —Tate Blasi, Bishop Carroll; Bryce Cohoon, Maize. Tight end —Bryce Salmans, Hays. Athlete —Tre Richardson, Highland Park. Offensive line —Bradley Bond, Goddard; Nate Purkey, Eisenhower; Jacob Racine, Bishop Carroll; Mason Thrush, Maize; Gavin Zuperku, Shawnee Heights. Defensive line —Walt Gray, Bishop Carroll; Dorian Hippen, Hutchinson; Caden Miranda, Maize; Jamale Williams, Lansing. Linebacker —Cameron Bowyer, Valley Center; Trevon Cole, Salina Central; Conner Neill, Maize South; Broc Worcester, Mill Valley. Defensive back —Baruch Hasabu, Mill Valley; Dylan Massey, Mill Valley; Avery Richardson, Salina Central; Holden Zigman, Mill Valley. Kicker —Jackson McKechnie, Pittsburg. Returner —Eddie McLaughlin, Leavenworth. Coach of the Year —Joel Applebee, Mill Valley.

Class 4A all-state

Quarterback —Mac Armstrong, Bishop Miege. Running back —Sean Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas; Hayden Oviatt, Wamego. Wide receiver —Isaiah Coppage, Bishop Miege; John Niesen, St. James Academy. Tight end —Finn Burritt, St. James Academy. Athlete —Ty Leedy, Chanute; Cooper Tabor, Andover Central. Offensive line —Camden Beebe, Kansas City Piper; Levi Cooley, Basehor-Linwood; Conner McVicker, McPherson; Eythen Moore, Eudora; Dylan Slusser, Augusta. Defensive line —Sam Becker, McPherson; Dagen Dean, Chanute; Jaden Hamm, Eudora; Wade Spencer, St. James Academy. Linebacker —Gage Greer, Basehor-Linwood; Grant Larson, Wamego; Mason L’Heureux, Kansas City Piper; Jalen Rice, El Dorado. Defensive back —DeAndre Beasley, Bishop Miege; Jacob Bittner, St. Thomas Aquinas; Jase Hovey, Louisburg; Dawson Tajchman, Wamego. Kicker —Teagan Cobb, Rose Hill. Returner —Hagan Johnson, Wamego. Coach of the Year —Weston Moody, Wamego.

Class 3A all-state

Quarterback —Dalton Whitworth, Rock Creek. Running back —Garyson Booth, Holton; Riley Marx, Andale; Jace Thomas, Scott City. Wide receiver —Ethan Burgess, Rock Creek; Jake Proctor, Hesston. Athlete —Johnny Martinez, Pratt; Mario Menghini, Frontenac. Offensive line —Brett Black, Wichita Collegiate; Jack Kraus, Andale; Joe Otting, Topeka Hayden; Drake Van Scoyoc, Pratt; Luke Young, Clay Center. Defensive line —Ben Evans, Topeka Hayden; Brett Loader, Clay Center; Easton Rector, Pratt; Caleb Wehrman, Cheney. Linebacker —Khai Cosner, Holcomb; J.C. Cummings, Topeka Hayden; Hudson Ditgen, Cheney; J.P. Harris, Scott City. Defensive back —Nick Anderson, Chapman; Wesley Fair, Wichita Collegiate; Tegan Orth, Andale; Chris Palacios, Holcomb; Yanci Spiller, Rock Creek. Kicker —Adrian Juarez, Pratt. Returner —Kelby Eck, Andale. Coach of the Year —Dylan Schmidt, Andale.

Class 2A all-state

Quarterback —Nolan Freund, Kingman. Running back —Logan Arasmith, Beloit; Cooper Hajek, Nemaha Central. Wide receiver —Avrey Albright, Kingman; Jacob Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline. Tight end —Landen Allen, Southeast of Saline. Athlete —Landon Boss, Osage City. Offensive line —Jacob Carver, Rossville; Connor Deters, Nemaha Central; Maddox Johnson, Humboldt; Sam Joyce, Maur Hill-Mount Academy; Jeff Otter, Norton. Defensive line —Jake Fischer, Kingman; Eli Gates, Chaparral; Lucas Kenney, Norton; Grady Seyfert, Beloit. Linebacker —Ty Birkenbaugh, Kingman; Mac Chambers, Southeast of Saline; Josh Herrmann, Sabetha; Blake Stallbaumer, Nemaha Central. Defensive back —Gavin Cain, Nemaha Central; Jack Francis, Chaparral; Luke Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline; Jacob Ney, Russell. Kicker —Trey Sommer, Humboldt. Returner —Jackson Swartz, Chaparral. Coach of the Year —Michael Glatczak, Nemaha Central.

Class 1A all-state

Quarterback —Keller Hurla, St. Marys. Running back —Bentley Montgomery, Smith Center. Wide receiver —Harrison Brunk, Inman; Colin Hite, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Jerrit Norris, Troy. Tight end —Abe Huaracha, St. Marys. Athlete —Eli Oliver, Wabaunsee. Offensive line —Joshua Deiter, St. Marys; Cauy Haresnape, Smith Center; Maverick Havenstein, Wabaunsee; Brody Kannarr, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Ben Ward, Conway Springs. Defensive line —Kemper Clary, Troy; Dominic Nuese-Rasmussen, Inman; Aiden Welch, Central Heights; Carson Wood, Central Heights. Linebacker —Josiah Annis, Oakley; Eli Brunk, Inman; Carter Jacquinot, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; James Rezac, St. Marys; Zane Zoglmann, Conway Springs. Defensive back —Josiah Buller, Inman; Logan Clark, Wabaunsee; Landyn Plummer, Oakley. Kicker —Reagan Hartman, Troy. Returner —Boden Benitz, Troy. Coach of the Year —Kyle Schenk, St. Marys.