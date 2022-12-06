ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
Sinbad’s Family Shares New Images Of Legendary Comedian Learning How To Walk Two Years After Suffering From Stroke

In 2020, Sinbad suffered a major ischemic stroke caused by a blood clot going from his brain to his heart. Surgery was performed, but the day after having the stroke, another blood clot formed. Sinbad underwent surgery again and was transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, where he underwent another surgery to reduce swelling in his head. During surgery, surgeons discovered a bleed, and was put in a medically induced coma.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'

"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Al Roker's Daughter Speaks out Following Father's Return to Hospital

Al Roker's daughter Leila has spoken out following her father's return to the hospital. In a post in her Instagram Stories thread, the 24-year-old shared a selfie and wrote, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it." The post comes days...
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer

A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
