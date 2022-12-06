Read full article on original website
Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer
Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
Doctors told a 16-year-old that her aches were growing pains and suggested she lose weight. She had bone cancer.
After a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, Reanna Tillman had her knee and shoulder bone removed, and she's now paralyzed. Tillman had a baby girl in 2021.
Kirstie Alley died from colon cancer. Here are the risk factors and signs of the disease.
Kirstie Alley died from colon cancer, her representative confirmed this week. The actor's family announced Monday that she had died at age 71, saying the cancer was "only recently discovered." An estimated 151,030 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the U.S. this year, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor
Alison O'Neill said she first noticed the tiny mark on her face in 2017.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery
Pink is celebrating 16 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart this year, but there aren't going to be any major activities to mark the occasion as Hart is currently recovering from serious spinal surgery. The former motocross competitor shared an update on social media from his hospital bed earlier...
Jane Fonda admits she's 'not going to be around for much longer' after cancer diagnosis
Jane Fonda has warned fans that she doesn't think she's 'going to be around for much longer' after being diagnosed with cancer. The Grace and Frankie actress broke the news back in September that she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and now expects that she'll be gone 'sooner rather than later.'
Sinbad’s Family Shares New Images Of Legendary Comedian Learning How To Walk Two Years After Suffering From Stroke
In 2020, Sinbad suffered a major ischemic stroke caused by a blood clot going from his brain to his heart. Surgery was performed, but the day after having the stroke, another blood clot formed. Sinbad underwent surgery again and was transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, where he underwent another surgery to reduce swelling in his head. During surgery, surgeons discovered a bleed, and was put in a medically induced coma.
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack while at a music festival was diagnosed with cancer just four hours later. Errin Shaw, 30, was at TRNSMT in Glasgow, in September last year when she suddenly felt intense pains in her chest, prompting her to ask her husband if she’d been stabbed.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Al Roker's Daughter Speaks out Following Father's Return to Hospital
Al Roker's daughter Leila has spoken out following her father's return to the hospital. In a post in her Instagram Stories thread, the 24-year-old shared a selfie and wrote, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it." The post comes days...
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
