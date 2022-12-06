ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Keeping their head key for Northern Lehigh wrestlers

Coach: Scott Snyder (8th year, 16-83) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 3-11, 1-4 Colonial League West. Twitter/social media: Northern Lehigh High School Wrestling (Facebook) Returning wrestlers: So. Cody Mazzocca (127), Sr. Austin Rex (133), Sr. Jonathan Zemlansky (160-172), Jr. Chase Moffit (172-189), Jr. Jack Tosh (189-215), Jr. Lawson Hoffman (215-285),...
SLATINGTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump

Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)

Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy