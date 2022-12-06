Read full article on original website
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Keeping their head key for Northern Lehigh wrestlers
Coach: Scott Snyder (8th year, 16-83) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 3-11, 1-4 Colonial League West. Twitter/social media: Northern Lehigh High School Wrestling (Facebook) Returning wrestlers: So. Cody Mazzocca (127), Sr. Austin Rex (133), Sr. Jonathan Zemlansky (160-172), Jr. Chase Moffit (172-189), Jr. Jack Tosh (189-215), Jr. Lawson Hoffman (215-285),...
Palisades wrestling produces batch of bonus points to overcome 3 forfeits, beat Bangor
Throughout its dual-meet schedule this season, the Palisades wrestling team will have to make up for what it lacks in numbers with bonus points. The Pirates found a way to do that on Friday night, recording three falls and a major decision to offset three forfeits in a 34-33 win over Bangor at Bill Pensyl Gymnasium.
Harmon rides his way to victory in Bethlehem Catholic wrestling’s win over Northampton
The last time Bethlehem Catholic senior Andrew Harmon donned a Golden Hawks singlet, it ended in a heartbreaking loss in the blood round of the state tournament. “Obviously, left Hershey very disappointed. Definitely had some self-motivating to do,” Harmon said. In Bethlehem Catholic’s first match of the 2022-23 season,...
Kauffman, Northampton boys basketball rally past Liberty in 4th quarter
Northampton Area High School senior Tyler Kauffman has a straightforward mindset on the basketball court. “I can definitely shoot the ball, but whatever I can do to help the team, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. As luck would have it, Kauffman’s clutch shots from...
Nelson’s steal and drive gives Bangor girls basketball winning momentum vs. Notre Dame
The Bangor girls basketball team trailed Notre Dame by one point in the final minute of the third quarter on Thursday night. But that’s when sophomore guard Avery Nelson turned a steal into a three-point play to give the Slaters a 28-26 advantage with 31 seconds remaining in the third.
Eagles remove player from IR; elevate recent special teams standout day before game vs. Giants
For four weeks, the Eagles have been without cornerback Avonte Maddox, relying on their secondary depth to make up for his absence. Now, the team will welcome him back in time for a game against an NFC East rival that could clinch a playoff berth with a win. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in
Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
Eagles vs. Giants prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 14
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the New York Giants in NFL Week 14 action at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m....
Therapy horses ride into Bethlehem for Liberty High School event (PHOTOS)
This kind of horseplay is OK at school. Therapy horses from Equi-librium rode into Bethlehem on Friday where students at Liberty High School had a chance to interact with them. The event was organized through a partnership with the school’s wellness center. Equi-librium, a non-profit that began in 1981...
NFL Week 14 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants predictions | Will Brian Daboll get back on track?
The Eagles are still surging. And the Giants are now sliding. So what will happen when the two teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium?. The Eagles are 11-1 and have the NFL’s best record. The Giants (7-4-1) are 1-3-1 since their 6-1 start — and are trying to stay in the NFC wild-card playoff race.
NFL is so concerned about questionable fields (like MetLife) that it invokes new rule on pregame workouts
It’s been commonplace to see Eagles practice squad players working out at Lincoln Financial Field before games — running routes, covering receivers, working on pass blocking and more. But a new decree from the NFL has banned practice squad players from pre-game workouts at NFL stadiums. BUY EAGLES...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Fallen New Tripoli firefighters escorted by procession through Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
How Grand Central landfill’s owner is helping to complete national 9/11 trail
The September 11th National Memorial Trail spans 1,300 miles linking the locations of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead that day in 2001. The route using roads and multi-use trails passes through the Lehigh Valley region, crossing through the Slate Belt and following the D&L Trail.
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump
Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)
Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
