Gettysburg, SD

Governor Boys Take Steady Season-Opening Win

PIERRE – Lincoln Kienholz scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half Friday as Pierre Governor Boys Basketball opened its season with a 59-41 win over Rapid City Stevens at the Riggs High Gym. Jackson Edman, Ben Heiser and Carson Ahartz scored nine points each for...
PIERRE, SD
Governors Sweep Home Wrestling Duals From Brookings

PIERRE – In their first home duals of the season, Pierre Governor wrestlers swept Brookings Thursday at the Riggs High Gym. The Governor girls, off their first place finish last weekend at Mandan, North Dakota, shut out Brookings 39-0. Six of the Governor victories were by pin, by Sydney Uhrig, Lexie Hillmer, Gianna Stangeland, Hattie Baldwin, Ireland Templeton and Mary Mehlhaff.
PIERRE, SD
Pierre Girls Stop Stevens To Open Season

RAPID CITY – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball started well and never trailed Friday in a season-opening 58-46 win over Rapid City Stevens at Carrold Heier Gymnasium. Remington Price led Pierre with 14 points and hit two three-pointers. Ryann Berry scored 13 with seven rebounds and also hit two from distance. Reese Terwilliger had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
PIERRE, SD

