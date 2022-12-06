ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

WATCH LIVE: Election night coverage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The polls are now closed in the Louisiana Fall General Election, which will decide a number of local runoff races in Northwest Louisiana, including the next Mayor of Shreveport. After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, it could all come down to turnout...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Arceneaux, Tarver face off for mayor of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport District B councilwoman and former mayoral candidate, LeVette Fuller, has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident, Gary Brooks, in the runoff election Dec. 10. “I’m enthusiastically...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman

A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

NOVEMBER 2022 REPORT

These are the weeks we set aside to give thanks for the blessings in our lives and express hope for the year to come. I sincerely want to thank all of my office staffers for all the hard work they have done this year. Here are some highlights:. In November,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury

MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy