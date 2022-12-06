Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KSLA
CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS
ktalnews.com
WATCH LIVE: Election night coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The polls are now closed in the Louisiana Fall General Election, which will decide a number of local runoff races in Northwest Louisiana, including the next Mayor of Shreveport. After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, it could all come down to turnout...
KSLA
Runoff to decide Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. Incumbent Alan Jackson (D)
KSLA
Arceneaux, Tarver face off for mayor of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither...
KTBS
Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
Mayor’s Race Heats Up in Shreveport – Early Voting Numbers Are In
Things are getting a bit dicey in the Shreveport Mayor's race. A commercial running on local stations attacks State Senator Greg Tarver and makes some serious allegations against him. The ad also brings in information about his ex-wife. Tarver tells KEEL News this is dirty politics and he's urged his...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
KSLA
LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport District B councilwoman and former mayoral candidate, LeVette Fuller, has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident, Gary Brooks, in the runoff election Dec. 10. “I’m enthusiastically...
q973radio.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman
A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
caddoda.com
NOVEMBER 2022 REPORT
These are the weeks we set aside to give thanks for the blessings in our lives and express hope for the year to come. I sincerely want to thank all of my office staffers for all the hard work they have done this year. Here are some highlights:. In November,...
KSLA
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
KSLA
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
KSLA
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
KTBS
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
