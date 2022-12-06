Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
Farm Show milkshakes served at pop-ups in central Pa.; here’s where to find one near you
Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake lovers lined up at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne Friday to sample the sweet treats at the first of several Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association pop-up events. Celebrating the Dairymen’s 70th year selling shakes at the Farm Show, all three flavors were available, including a new...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania
He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
Cost of Pa. governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’
HARRISBURG — The total cost of the governor’s race in Pennsylvania topped $100 million in this last election cycle, a staggering amount that set a new spending record in the race to snag the state’s highest office. More than half of that money was spent by the...
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
GOP sues over special election for Pa. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
Flu explodes in Pa., likely fueled by low vaccination, COVID-19 precautions
Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.
Powerball $116 million jackpot (12/10/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
DraftKings Maryland promo code dials up $200 offer for Army vs. Navy
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new customers in Maryland looking for the best way to bet on Army vs. Navy can get a Bet...
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
PennLive.com
Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week
Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
Wolf administration seeks to finish off the Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans for sensitive voter information that the lawmakers made as part of an inquiry into the 2020 election, which they falsely charged was fraudulent. In a motion filed Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of State and attorney general’s...
BetMGM Maryland new customer deal: $1,000 in risk-free bets for MD sign-up
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new players in Maryland who bet on any sporting event today can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0