Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania

He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
GOP sues over special election for Pa. House seats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
Flu explodes in Pa., likely fueled by low vaccination, COVID-19 precautions

Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week

Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
