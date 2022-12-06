Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.

