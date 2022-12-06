Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Battle Of Ohio Showdown With Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is hoping to win their fifth game in a row and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. Will they continue their playoff push against a division rival? Here are our staff predictions:. Season Record: 8-4.
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver
We all know the record by now — or at least the back end of it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 9-0 against the Broncos in his career — a career that, by the way, began with a start in Denver. That first start is unique...
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Beware of the Blitz: Wink Martindale, Giants Will Be Coming After Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes reputations can be overblown but in the case of Don “Wink” Martindale, the notoriety is the real deal. No one in 2022 calls blitz more than the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. To that end, SI.com’s Eagles Today asked one of Philadelphia’s offensive coaches if...
Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers
Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
2022 Heisman Trophy awarded to University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams
NEW YORK — University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy for 2022 Saturday evening. USC is the first school to have won the Heisman Trophy eight times, according to The Associated Press. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points, outpoints TCU quarterback Max...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
Week 14 Against the 49ers Might not be the Last Time Tom Brady Plays in Levi’s Stadium
Tom Brady faces the 49ers for the first time since 2016. Surprisingly, it is only the second time that Brady has been the visitor against his childhood team. It didn't have to be that way. In the 2020 offseason, it was noted that Brady desired to sign with the 49ers who had just come off of a Super Bowl appearance.
Report: Ravens to Activate J.K. Dobbins
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated from injured reserve for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by ESPN. In a corresponding move, Baltimore will waive fellow running back Mike Davis. Dobbins was shut down in November to undergo...
Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday
Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
NFL Draft Profile: Harris LaChance, Offensive Tackle, BYU Cougars
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
One Big Return, 4 Remain Absent: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a sizable return for their penultimate practice session in preparation for the team’s Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Starting left tackle Trent Brown back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday, as one...
Steelers Upgrade Injured Stars for Ravens Game
PITTSBURGH - - The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news in their latest injury report. Three key players from both sides of the ball carry no injury designation heading into the weekend. Linebackers Malik Reed and T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are all expected to play after battling...
Falcons Rookie Review: DeAngelo Malone’s Stock Up?
The Atlanta Falcons needed a step up in the pass rush department this past offseason, and targeted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to help do that, selecting the Western Kentucky product No. 82 overall. Considering Malone's college production - 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in 61 career games -...
Rams WR TuTu Atwell vs. Raiders: ‘Awesome to Watch’
It wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell was still searching for his first career catch nearly a quarter of the way through his second professional season. Taken in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell was expected to provide instant big-play potential with his explosive...
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
