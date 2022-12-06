ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers

Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Wichita Eagle

Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Week 14 Against the 49ers Might not be the Last Time Tom Brady Plays in Levi’s Stadium

Tom Brady faces the 49ers for the first time since 2016. Surprisingly, it is only the second time that Brady has been the visitor against his childhood team. It didn't have to be that way. In the 2020 offseason, it was noted that Brady desired to sign with the 49ers who had just come off of a Super Bowl appearance.
Wichita Eagle

Report: Ravens to Activate J.K. Dobbins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated from injured reserve for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by ESPN. In a corresponding move, Baltimore will waive fellow running back Mike Davis. Dobbins was shut down in November to undergo...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday

Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss

HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

One Big Return, 4 Remain Absent: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a sizable return for their penultimate practice session in preparation for the team’s Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Starting left tackle Trent Brown back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday, as one...
GLENDALE, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Upgrade Injured Stars for Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH - - The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news in their latest injury report. Three key players from both sides of the ball carry no injury designation heading into the weekend. Linebackers Malik Reed and T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are all expected to play after battling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Review: DeAngelo Malone’s Stock Up?

The Atlanta Falcons needed a step up in the pass rush department this past offseason, and targeted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to help do that, selecting the Western Kentucky product No. 82 overall. Considering Malone's college production - 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in 61 career games -...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Rams WR TuTu Atwell vs. Raiders: ‘Awesome to Watch’

It wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell was still searching for his first career catch nearly a quarter of the way through his second professional season. Taken in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell was expected to provide instant big-play potential with his explosive...
LOS ANGELES, CA

