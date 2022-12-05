ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust

SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC. During the investigation, authorities traced the source...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
FOLEY, MN
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business

ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring

SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
SARTELL, MN
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PETA Files Complaint Over Sloth Bite, Other Issues At Minnesota Aquarium

People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission for "unfair business practices" over alleged incidents at SeaQuest Aquarium locations across the country, including the Roseville, Minnesota location. "Specifically, SeaQuest exhibits wild animals, who are inherently unpredictable, in settings that authorize and...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
MINNESOTA STATE
Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
SARTELL, MN
Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover

SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
SARTELL, MN
