Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust
SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC. During the investigation, authorities traced the source...
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Epic Jingle And Mingle Event And Parade Coming To Sauk Rapids THIS Saturday!
Downtown Sauk Rapids will feel extra festive on Saturday (December 10th) when it hosts the annual "Jingle and Mingle" event featuring live animals, Santa, a lighted parade and more!. Retail shops in the downtown area will offer Jingle and Mingle specials including food and drink specials at restaurants and in-store...
Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring
SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers...
PETA Files Complaint Over Sloth Bite, Other Issues At Minnesota Aquarium
People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission for "unfair business practices" over alleged incidents at SeaQuest Aquarium locations across the country, including the Roseville, Minnesota location. "Specifically, SeaQuest exhibits wild animals, who are inherently unpredictable, in settings that authorize and...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School
Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students. "I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job....
Election Hand Count Shows Change of 2 Votes in Sherburne County
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A hand count of the election results show a change in two votes in Sherburne County. Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold says of the 14,336 votes hand counted, two votes resulted in a change in one race with Representative Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming to Minnesota in March 2023
I need to re-write my letter to Santa because now all I want for Christmas is tickets to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience in Minneapolis in 2023. I was driving down to Minneapolis this week and saw a billboard for this experience on the side of I-94. Being a massive Disney fan I logged that away in my brain to Google once I wasn't behind the wheel of a car.
Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover
SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
