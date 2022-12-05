Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
'I just won the lottery' | Georgia man released after over two decades of wrongful imprisonment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — After spending over half of his waking days in a prison cell, a Floyd County man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark was arrested as a co-conspirator...
WMAZ
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finishes fourth for Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK — The odds were stacked against Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Saturday night as he went up against three of the nation's best quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy award. Bennett came up short, as the 2021 national championship-winning signal caller finished in fourth place -- behind Ohio State...
Comments / 0