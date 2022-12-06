Read full article on original website
hubpages.com
How to Scan Documents and Photos With Your Phone
Alessio has reported security vulnerabilities to Google and Apple. He also has a past as a web developer and web server administrator. Accumulating paperwork at home is easier than you think. Bills, payment receipts, tax declarations, and medical prescriptions are just a few things you may rummage in your drawers.
How to hide your home from Google Maps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Move and Copy to Folder Context Menu Options in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You may frequently need to move or copy files to alternative folders in Windows. To do this, you might move files to different folders by dragging and dropping them. To copy a file to another location, you can either hold the Ctrl key while dragging or utilize the copy-paste hotkeys.
If You Have Good Content on Your Resume, Could the Same Content Make Your Linkedin Shine? Part One
If you have good content on your resume, you can use it on LinkedIn. That will be the beginning of your personal career website where you can shine!. Since the new year is right around the corner, think about doing a refresh on your career documents. No one will do it for you, so take charge and manage your career.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
PC Magazine
Enjoy a Lifetime of Learning With This Ultimate Bundle of Courses
Is 2023 the year you focus on the next step in your career? You don't have to wait for New Year's Day to begin. The Ultimate Lifetime Bundle of StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River offers memberships to three e-learning platforms that can help you pick up skills in IT, programming, and more.
Essential Guide to Scraping Google Shopping Results
In this post, we will learn to scrape Google Shopping Results using Node JS. Searching for the tags from HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
geekwire.com
The Cloud Era Demands a Collaborative New Approach
At the tail end of the dot-com boom, I worked as a sales engineer for a startup software company, situated between a team of approximately 20 developers, graphic designers, project managers, and a five-member IT Ops team working on infrastructure, data center, and security. The full team understood one another’s contributions to the overall process, and the value and necessity of each individual role. We depended on one another to fulfill those roles well. Our work was collaborative, every day.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Banzai to go public via SPAC and acquire marketing tech company Hyros
Banzai, a Seattle marketing software startup, announced Thursday that it will go public after it agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company. The company also said that it will pay $110 million to acquire marketing optimization startup Hyros after the SPAC deal closes. Founded in 2016 by former Avalara...
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
Engadget
Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11
When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
Digital Trends
Reddit Recap: how to see your Reddit 2022 year in review
At the end of the year, it's become common for popular apps to offer users a way to look back at their activity from the past 12 months — such as Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Starting today, Reddit users can take a look at their 2022 "Reddit Recap" to see stats about their time on the platform, the communities they've engaged with, and the reach their posts have had over the last year.
technewstoday.com
How To Change Screen Orientation on Windows
The user’s preference for setting up a certain screen orientation depends on his or her needs. A vertical screen is preferable over the default Landscape orientation if you are a programmer or a streamer. However, the Horizontal screen will suffice for most users’ daily tasks. On mobile devices,...
TechCrunch
Edtech’s brightest are struggling to pass
Outschool laid off a quarter of staff, or 43 people, earlier this week, according to an e-mail obtained by TechCrunch. The edtech company, last valued at $3 billion, confirmed the layoffs over email, citing a focus on core capabilities as “growth has come back down to earth.”. The e-mail...
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Engadget
Twitter Blue will relaunch on Monday with an $11 per month price tag on iOS
Following an unsuccessful first attempt at paid account verification, Twitter will start rolling out its revamped Blue subscription on December 12th, the company announced on Saturday. Twitter originally launched Blue verification for iOS devices in early November for $8 per month, but the company paused the rollout after the platform was overrun by verified trolls. On Saturday, the company also confirmed the service will cost $11 per month when users subscribe directly through its iOS. On the web, where Apple's 30 percent commission on in-app purchases doesn't apply, the subscription will cost $8 per month, as previously announced.
ZDNet
Windows 11's screenshot tool gets a screen recorder
Microsoft is embellishing its screenshot feature, Snipping Tool, with a new feature that lets users record screen sessions. The new screen-recording function is rolling out to some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, but will reach more insiders before eventually hitting Windows 11 for mainstream users. The updated version of the Snipping Tool app with the screen recorder is version 11.2211.35.0.
KTEN.com
10 Best Paraphrasing Tools For Thesis & Academic Writing | 2023
Originally Posted On: https://digitalgondola.com/best-paraphrasing-tools-for-thesis-academic-writing/. Thesis papers are academic papers that require a lot of research, but it is not easy to discover and use new information. Writing a thesis paper can be very challenging, especially if the student does not understand what the paper entails and what to do. The student has to write a thesis paper that is informative, well-researched, and well-structured. It is a common challenge for most students who do not have enough time and resources to work on their thesis papers.
Best of Fall 2022 slideshows appear in Google Photos as winter approaches
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos is a pretty great way to reminisce, especially its Memories feature that automatically assembles slideshows of things like people, trips, and pets (mostly pets). Right now, a Best of Fall 2022 slideshow is appearing for many users in the Northern Hemisphere, so it's a prime time to hop in and look back on what you've been up to this season — or, realistically, look at a handful of random photos you took between September and November.
