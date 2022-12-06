ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Scan Documents and Photos With Your Phone

Alessio has reported security vulnerabilities to Google and Apple. He also has a past as a web developer and web server administrator. Accumulating paperwork at home is easier than you think. Bills, payment receipts, tax declarations, and medical prescriptions are just a few things you may rummage in your drawers.
Android Police

How to hide your home from Google Maps

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
makeuseof.com

How to Add a Move and Copy to Folder Context Menu Options in Windows 10 & 11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You may frequently need to move or copy files to alternative folders in Windows. To do this, you might move files to different folders by dragging and dropping them. To copy a file to another location, you can either hold the Ctrl key while dragging or utilize the copy-paste hotkeys.
knowtechie.com

Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)

If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
PC Magazine

Enjoy a Lifetime of Learning With This Ultimate Bundle of Courses

Is 2023 the year you focus on the next step in your career? You don't have to wait for New Year's Day to begin. The Ultimate Lifetime Bundle of StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River offers memberships to three e-learning platforms that can help you pick up skills in IT, programming, and more.
HackerNoon

Essential Guide to Scraping Google Shopping Results

In this post, we will learn to scrape Google Shopping Results using Node JS. Searching for the tags from HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
geekwire.com

The Cloud Era Demands a Collaborative New Approach

At the tail end of the dot-com boom, I worked as a sales engineer for a startup software company, situated between a team of approximately 20 developers, graphic designers, project managers, and a five-member IT Ops team working on infrastructure, data center, and security. The full team understood one another’s contributions to the overall process, and the value and necessity of each individual role. We depended on one another to fulfill those roles well. Our work was collaborative, every day.
Engadget

Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11

When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
Digital Trends

Reddit Recap: how to see your Reddit 2022 year in review

At the end of the year, it's become common for popular apps to offer users a way to look back at their activity from the past 12 months — such as Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Starting today, Reddit users can take a look at their 2022 "Reddit Recap" to see stats about their time on the platform, the communities they've engaged with, and the reach their posts have had over the last year.
technewstoday.com

How To Change Screen Orientation on Windows

The user’s preference for setting up a certain screen orientation depends on his or her needs. A vertical screen is preferable over the default Landscape orientation if you are a programmer or a streamer. However, the Horizontal screen will suffice for most users’ daily tasks. On mobile devices,...
TechCrunch

Edtech’s brightest are struggling to pass

Outschool laid off a quarter of staff, or 43 people, earlier this week, according to an e-mail obtained by TechCrunch. The edtech company, last valued at $3 billion, confirmed the layoffs over email, citing a focus on core capabilities as “growth has come back down to earth.”. The e-mail...
Business Insider

How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine

Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Engadget

Twitter Blue will relaunch on Monday with an $11 per month price tag on iOS

Following an unsuccessful first attempt at paid account verification, Twitter will start rolling out its revamped Blue subscription on December 12th, the company announced on Saturday. Twitter originally launched Blue verification for iOS devices in early November for $8 per month, but the company paused the rollout after the platform was overrun by verified trolls. On Saturday, the company also confirmed the service will cost $11 per month when users subscribe directly through its iOS. On the web, where Apple's 30 percent commission on in-app purchases doesn't apply, the subscription will cost $8 per month, as previously announced.
ZDNet

Windows 11's screenshot tool gets a screen recorder

Microsoft is embellishing its screenshot feature, Snipping Tool, with a new feature that lets users record screen sessions. The new screen-recording function is rolling out to some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, but will reach more insiders before eventually hitting Windows 11 for mainstream users. The updated version of the Snipping Tool app with the screen recorder is version 11.2211.35.0.
KTEN.com

10 Best Paraphrasing Tools For Thesis & Academic Writing | 2023

Originally Posted On: https://digitalgondola.com/best-paraphrasing-tools-for-thesis-academic-writing/. Thesis papers are academic papers that require a lot of research, but it is not easy to discover and use new information. Writing a thesis paper can be very challenging, especially if the student does not understand what the paper entails and what to do. The student has to write a thesis paper that is informative, well-researched, and well-structured. It is a common challenge for most students who do not have enough time and resources to work on their thesis papers.
Android Police

Best of Fall 2022 slideshows appear in Google Photos as winter approaches

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos is a pretty great way to reminisce, especially its Memories feature that automatically assembles slideshows of things like people, trips, and pets (mostly pets). Right now, a Best of Fall 2022 slideshow is appearing for many users in the Northern Hemisphere, so it's a prime time to hop in and look back on what you've been up to this season — or, realistically, look at a handful of random photos you took between September and November.

