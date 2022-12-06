ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Nigeria’s national debt hits an all time as the country struggles with repayment

Nigeria’s public debt has increased to N44.06tn. Nigeria amassed a debt of N1.22tn in the last three months. The debt could become very uncontrollable if it is subjected to macro-fiscal shocks. Nigeria’s public debt has reached an all time high of N44.06tn in the third quarter of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy