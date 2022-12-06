ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

wtuz.com

Dover Plate Recognized for 100 Years

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Commissioner to a moment during this week's meeting to honor a business that started in 1922. Dover Tank and Plates began when two Pennsylvania line works, father and son, started the business to build state-of-the-art structural steel. The business has been...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Betty Lou (Kaiser) Hanenkrat Klingler – December 5, 2022

Betty Lou (Kaiser) Hanenkrat Klingler, age 81, of Dover, passed away, Monday, December 5, 2022, in Hennis Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, Ohio, Betty was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence (Van Fossen) Kaiser. Betty was an avid reader and...
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

TNR Project Nets Positive Results in Dover

Nick McWilliams reporting – A non-profit has positively impacted the stray car population in the city of Dover. The Tuscarawas County TNR Project set out to trap, neuter, and return feral cats in Dover and other communities where they received approval, hoping to curb the total of strays that had become a nuisance.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Marlys J. Walch – December 8, 2022

Marlys J. Walch, age 79, of Dover, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Dover's Park Village Health Care Center, following a long battle with cancer. Born December 6, 1943, in St. Paul Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leone Dageforde Otto. Marlys graduated from Ramsey High School in St. Paul, and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She married W. Eric Walch on December 16, 1967, in Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Eric became a pastor, the couple had two children, and the young family resided in Washington and Oregon before moving to Ohio in 1981.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Edward Lee Rabes – December 7, 2022

Edward Lee Rabes, 66, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born on August 15, 1956, in Dover, he was the son of the late Billy E. and Sara (Milliken) Rabes. He was also preceded in death by his beloved K-9 companions, Smokey and Jasmine.
DOVER, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It's known as "The Fun Center of Ohio" due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

J. Estelle Myers – December 1, 2022

J. Estelle Myers, age 82, of Dover, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, while in the Inn at Northwood Village at Dover following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Born on October 15, 1940, in Pittsburg, PA, Estelle was the daughter of the late Lee James and Juanita (Gray) Murray. She...
DOVER, OH
WHIZ

The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Dennison Fire Works with Share-A-Christmas

Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Fire Department will once again distribute food boxes to those in need. The initiative is in conjunction with Share-A-Christmas to deliver 125 boxes for the holiday season. The fire department is asking fo donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be...
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

Eddie R. Haswell – December 3, 2022

Eddie R. Haswell, 99, a lifetime resident of Strasburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born in Strasburg, Eddie was one of sixteen children born to the late Arthur R. and Ethel (Hinig) Haswell and was a graduate of Strasburg High School. Following his graduation, Eddie honorably served with the United States Navy during World War II.
STRASBURG, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We'll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

MWCD Issues Water Quality, Flooding Grants

Mary Alice Reporting – Ten organizations are getting help after a total of $1.1 million in grants were awarded. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Board of Directors recently approved the grants for entities within their 19-county region. The money is to assist with water quality projects, flood reduction...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Judith Ann Dunn – November 10, 2022

Judith Ann Dunn, age 66, of Dennison, O., passed away November 10, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton, O., following a lengthy illness. Born May 23, 1956, in Cincinnati, O., Judy graduated from Sycamore High School in Cincinnati and received her bachelor's degree from Xavier University.
DENNISON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors' electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Tax Credit Granted to Support Battle Motors Growth

Mary Alice Reporting – A 10-year credit was approved by the Ohio Department of Development's Tax Credit Authority for a local company. JobsOhio reported that Ohio's Governor and Lt. Governor joined Battle Motors, Team Northeast Ohio, and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the credit along with the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

