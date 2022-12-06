Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Dover Plate Recognized for 100 Years
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Commissioner to a moment during this week’s meeting to honor a business that started in 1922. Dover Tank and Plates began when two Pennsylvania line works, father and son, started the business to build state-of-the-art structural steel. The business has been...
wtuz.com
Betty Lou (Kaiser) Hanenkrat Klingler – December 5, 2022
Betty Lou (Kaiser) Hanenkrat Klingler, age 81, of Dover, passed away, Monday, December 5, 2022, in Hennis Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, Ohio, Betty was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence (Van Fossen) Kaiser. Betty was an avid reader and...
wtuz.com
TNR Project Nets Positive Results in Dover
Nick McWilliams reporting – A non-profit has positively impacted the stray car population in the city of Dover. The Tuscarawas County TNR Project set out to trap, neuter, and return feral cats in Dover and other communities where they received approval, hoping to curb the total of strays that had become a nuisance.
wtuz.com
Marlys J. Walch – December 8, 2022
Marlys J. Walch, age 79, of Dover, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Dover’s Park Village Health Care Center, following a long battle with cancer. Born December 6, 1943, in St. Paul Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leone Dageforde Otto. Marlys graduated from Ramsey High School in St. Paul, and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She married W. Eric Walch on December 16, 1967, in Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Eric became a pastor, the couple had two children, and the young family resided in Washington and Oregon before moving to Ohio in 1981.
wtuz.com
Edward Lee Rabes – December 7, 2022
Edward Lee Rabes, 66, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born on August 15, 1956, in Dover, he was the son of the late Billy E. and Sara (Milliken) Rabes. He was also preceded in death by his beloved K-9 companions, Smokey and Jasmine.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
wtuz.com
J. Estelle Myers – December 1, 2022
J. Estelle Myers, age 82, of Dover, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, while in the Inn at Northwood Village at Dover following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on October 15, 1940, in Pittsburg, PA, Estelle was the daughter of the late Lee James and Juanita (Gray) Murray. She...
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
wtuz.com
Dennison Fire Works with Share-A-Christmas
Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Fire Department will once again distribute food boxes to those in need. The initiative is in conjunction with Share-A-Christmas to deliver 125 boxes for the holiday season. The fire department is asking fo donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be...
wtuz.com
Eddie R. Haswell – December 3, 2022
Eddie R. Haswell, 99, a lifetime resident of Strasburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born in Strasburg, Eddie was one of sixteen children born to the late Arthur R. and Ethel (Hinig) Haswell and was a graduate of Strasburg High School. Following his graduation, Eddie honorably served with the United States Navy during World War II.
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
wtuz.com
MWCD Issues Water Quality, Flooding Grants
Mary Alice Reporting – Ten organizations are getting help after a total of $1.1 million in grants were awarded. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Board of Directors recently approved the grants for entities within their 19-county region. The money is to assist with water quality projects, flood reduction...
wtuz.com
Judith Ann Dunn – November 10, 2022
Judith Ann Dunn, age 66, of Dennison, O., passed away November 10, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton, O., following a lengthy illness. Born May 23, 1956, in Cincinnati, O., Judy graduated from Sycamore High School in Cincinnati and received her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.
YAHOO!
Christmas gift arrives in northern Ohio in the form of lower gas prices at the pump
Instead of a lump coal this holiday season, motorists are getting an early Christmas present in the form of lower prices at the fuel pumps. The price of a gallon of gas has been in a steady decline in recent weeks and this week reached a welcome milestone. For the...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
myfox28columbus.com
Secret Santa volunteer charged after incomplete toy delivery in Guernsey County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Secret Santa volunteer is charged with misdemeanor theft after several bags of donated toys were not delivered in Guernsey County. James E. Edwards, 45, has pleaded not guilty, and he told Cambridge Police he did not know what happened to the missing toys, according to a police report filed this week.
wtuz.com
Tax Credit Granted to Support Battle Motors Growth
Mary Alice Reporting – A 10-year credit was approved by the Ohio Department of Development’s Tax Credit Authority for a local company. JobsOhio reported that Ohio’s Governor and Lt. Governor joined Battle Motors, Team Northeast Ohio, and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the credit along with the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County.
One Tank Trip: Sebring Mansion
"If these walls could talk" is what some say about this historic home. And it's just a one tank trip!
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
