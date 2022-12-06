Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtuz.com
Tax Credit Granted to Support Battle Motors Growth
Mary Alice Reporting – A 10-year credit was approved by the Ohio Department of Development’s Tax Credit Authority for a local company. JobsOhio reported that Ohio’s Governor and Lt. Governor joined Battle Motors, Team Northeast Ohio, and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the credit along with the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County.
wtuz.com
TNR Project Nets Positive Results in Dover
Nick McWilliams reporting – A non-profit has positively impacted the stray car population in the city of Dover. The Tuscarawas County TNR Project set out to trap, neuter, and return feral cats in Dover and other communities where they received approval, hoping to curb the total of strays that had become a nuisance.
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
whbc.com
Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
WTOV 9
Some Guernsey County residents frustrated with noise from power plant
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — When a Guernsey County power plant opened a few years ago, nearby residents didn't think there would be much of an issue. Fast forward to now, and that's not the case. The noise from the site has caused all kinds of disruption, and the people are tired of it.
wtuz.com
Dover Plate Recognized for 100 Years
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Commissioner to a moment during this week’s meeting to honor a business that started in 1922. Dover Tank and Plates began when two Pennsylvania line works, father and son, started the business to build state-of-the-art structural steel. The business has been...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
wqkt.com
Construction for New Facility Underway for a Millersburg Trucking Company
Construction of a Millersburg trucking company’s new multi-million dollar facility is now underway. Mast Trucking, a 24-hour refrigerated trucking business, will be building a 27,000 square-foot facility in Massillon on a 38-acre parcel of land with construction to cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million. When the new facility is finished in spring, it will create 40 new jobs for the area and move 20 positions from other statewide facilities.
wtuz.com
Time for Flu Vaccination, Proper Hygiene Practices
Nick McWilliams reporting – As flu season gains ground in Tuscarawas County and across the nation, health officials are pleading with residents to start taking action. This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, along with National Handwashing Awareness Week. The Tuscarawas County Health Department says can be the time...
WTOV 9
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
wtuz.com
Dennison Fire Works with Share-A-Christmas
Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Fire Department will once again distribute food boxes to those in need. The initiative is in conjunction with Share-A-Christmas to deliver 125 boxes for the holiday season. The fire department is asking fo donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be...
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done.
whbc.com
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
wqkt.com
Smucker’s expanding again in Orrville, new facility to open next year
The J.M. Smucker Company is adding onto its campus in Orrville. Smucker’s latest expansion project will be the construction of a 29,000-square-foot research and development facility that will support the production of its Uncrustables brand. Company officials say the new building will be up and running by this time next year and is expected to create 35 new jobs with nearly $2 million in payroll.
YAHOO!
State approves $16M tax credit for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is receiving a $15.89 million state tax credit to help build a hotel and water park at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. The state announced the preliminary approval Wednesday through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. The Hall of Fame Village...
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
What's the average gas heating bill in Akron?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
25newsnow.com
$2.1 million settlement approved to end legal battles from 1997 IH plant fire in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Efforts to end years of legal wrangling have resulted in an agreement that has Navistar paying the City of Canton $2.1 million for cleanup after the massive fire 25 years ago at the former International Harvester plant. The Canton City Council on Tuesday night voted...
YAHOO!
Christmas gift arrives in northern Ohio in the form of lower gas prices at the pump
Instead of a lump coal this holiday season, motorists are getting an early Christmas present in the form of lower prices at the fuel pumps. The price of a gallon of gas has been in a steady decline in recent weeks and this week reached a welcome milestone. For the...
