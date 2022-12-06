The J.M. Smucker Company is adding onto its campus in Orrville. Smucker’s latest expansion project will be the construction of a 29,000-square-foot research and development facility that will support the production of its Uncrustables brand. Company officials say the new building will be up and running by this time next year and is expected to create 35 new jobs with nearly $2 million in payroll.

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO