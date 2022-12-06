ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

Tax Credit Granted to Support Battle Motors Growth

Mary Alice Reporting – A 10-year credit was approved by the Ohio Department of Development’s Tax Credit Authority for a local company. JobsOhio reported that Ohio’s Governor and Lt. Governor joined Battle Motors, Team Northeast Ohio, and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the credit along with the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

TNR Project Nets Positive Results in Dover

Nick McWilliams reporting – A non-profit has positively impacted the stray car population in the city of Dover. The Tuscarawas County TNR Project set out to trap, neuter, and return feral cats in Dover and other communities where they received approval, hoping to curb the total of strays that had become a nuisance.
DOVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Plate Recognized for 100 Years

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Commissioner to a moment during this week’s meeting to honor a business that started in 1922. Dover Tank and Plates began when two Pennsylvania line works, father and son, started the business to build state-of-the-art structural steel. The business has been...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Construction for New Facility Underway for a Millersburg Trucking Company

Construction of a Millersburg trucking company’s new multi-million dollar facility is now underway. Mast Trucking, a 24-hour refrigerated trucking business, will be building a 27,000 square-foot facility in Massillon on a 38-acre parcel of land with construction to cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million. When the new facility is finished in spring, it will create 40 new jobs for the area and move 20 positions from other statewide facilities.
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

Time for Flu Vaccination, Proper Hygiene Practices

Nick McWilliams reporting – As flu season gains ground in Tuscarawas County and across the nation, health officials are pleading with residents to start taking action. This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, along with National Handwashing Awareness Week. The Tuscarawas County Health Department says can be the time...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dennison Fire Works with Share-A-Christmas

Mary Alice Reporting – The Dennison Fire Department will once again distribute food boxes to those in need. The initiative is in conjunction with Share-A-Christmas to deliver 125 boxes for the holiday season. The fire department is asking fo donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be...
DENNISON, OH
whbc.com

Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Smucker’s expanding again in Orrville, new facility to open next year

The J.M. Smucker Company is adding onto its campus in Orrville. Smucker’s latest expansion project will be the construction of a 29,000-square-foot research and development facility that will support the production of its Uncrustables brand. Company officials say the new building will be up and running by this time next year and is expected to create 35 new jobs with nearly $2 million in payroll.
ORRVILLE, OH
YAHOO!

State approves $16M tax credit for Hall of Fame Village in Canton

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is receiving a $15.89 million state tax credit to help build a hotel and water park at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. The state announced the preliminary approval Wednesday through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. The Hall of Fame Village...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy