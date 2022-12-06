Read full article on original website
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Isla Dawn Uses Tricks To Beat Alba Fyre At NXT Deadline
Two of NXT’s more mystical wrestlers did battle at Deadline, with Isla Dawn coming out on top using several tricks. At one point, Alba Fyre had the match won, but the referee suddenly became ill and dark liquid came out of his mouth. Another referee came out just in time for Dawn to throw Fyre into the exposed turnbuckle and pin her.
Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen
Mojo Rawley had big plans set for him in WWE featuring a League of Nations-type stable, but he recently discussed how it ended up not happening. Rawley recently spoke with Steve Fall for 10 Count and recalled how the plan for a new iteration of the foreign stable was discussed involving himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Rob Gronkowski left WWE to return to the NFL.
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
Chris Jericho Taps Out To The Giant Swing at ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli Regains World Title
The Ring of Jericho era of the Ocho is now officially over, as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Title at Final Battle. In an odd moment, Chris Jericho actually tapped out to Claudio’s giant swing, once Claudio got to 33 revolutions. Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn celebrated with Claudio after the match.
Tony Khan Says Colt Cabana Missed ROH Final Battle Due To Injury
During the post-show media scrum at ROH Final Battle (via Fightful), Tony Khan revealed that Colt Cabana was unable to wrestle at the show due to an injury. Colt wrestled at the other two ROH shows produced by Khan this year, including Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor. Khan...
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
On a recent episode of Insight, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander talked with Chris Van Vilet about wearing headgear and the injury that caused it. Some highlights are below. On Wearing Headgear: “It all happened by accident of course and I’m very thankful that it did happen. I have had...
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
John Cena To Appear On Final WWE Smackdown Of 2022
Variety reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear on the December 30 episode of Smackdown, the final episode of 2022. The show will happen at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. More announcements will be made for the episode in the next few weeks. This will only be Cena’s second...
Shawn Michaels Says New Day Are Open To Longer-Term Stay In NXT, Talks Bringing Main Roster Talent to Brand
The New Day are set to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline, and Shawn Michaels recently talked about the team possibly staying there for a while. Michaels did a media call supporting this weekend’s PPV and talked about Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s arrival on the brand. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:
NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima. * Aaron Henare &...
WWE News: NXT Deadline Kickoff Show Livestream, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown, Kurt Angle Thanks Pittsburgh
– WWE has posted the livestream for the NXT Deadline kickoff show online. – Here are highlights from today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown:. – Kurt Angle thanked Pittsburgh and WWE fans for his birthday celebration last night. He wrote: “Being 54 years old never felt so good!! Thank...
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with Roxanne Perez winning the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to keep the lead and get the win. The final count included:
ROH News: Trent Seven Appears At Final Battle, Feed Cuts Out On FITE, Top Flight Brawls With the JAS
– Trent Seven, who made his AEW debut on last night’s episode of Rampage, also made an appearance at ROH Final Battle. He was shown in the crowd during the Pure Championship match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia. – The feed on FITE cut out briefly during FITE...
Wheeler Yuta Regains Pure Title At ROH Final Battle
Wheeler Yuta is now the first-ever two-time ROH Pure Champion, defeating Daniel Garcia at Final Battle. The match was mostly in Garcia’s favor, as he forced Yuta to exhaust his one closed fist and three rope breaks. However, Yuta fought back and eventually knocked Garcia out with a series of elbows.
Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Title At Final Battle
On a night with several title changes, Samoa Joe managed to keep the ROH Television title at Final Battle. He defeated Juice Robinson with a Muscle Buster to retain. This is Joe’s first reign as TV champion. He has held the belt for 240 days after winning it from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.
