Growing up, Stephanie Michael’s brother longed for a six-foot-tall K’nex Ferris-wheel set. At the time, however, the 8,550-piece toy exceeded their family’s budget. For his 30th birthday a few years ago, Michael, a geriatric social worker in Philadelphia, rallied her relatives to pool their funds and purchase the gift. The gesture moved her brother to tears. “It was that one big special present from our childhood that he really wanted and never got,” Michael told me over the phone. Assembling the set took him a few weeks, and it’s still in his bedroom today, taking up the space where a dresser should be. Even though her brother had requested video games that year for his birthday present, Michael decided the wheel set would be more memorable. Of her gift-giving philosophy, she told me, “I like to find the gift they didn’t know they wanted.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO