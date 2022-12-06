Read full article on original website
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
Grundy County Man Arrested for Murder
(Grundy County, IA) A Grundy County man is facing first-degree murder in a case that started last year. Court documents say Christian Jeys died last December from blunt force trauma from injuries caused by Kevin Halladey. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says Halladey was stabbed by Jeys’ 13-year-old son that night, and also threw Jeys’ daughter into a wall. He is being held at Grundy County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond.
KIMT
New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game
CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online. Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism. Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
Sioux City Journal
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing over $10K from employer
A Mason City woman who allegedly stole more than $10,000 working as at CVS inside the Mason City Target store has entered a guilty plea in Cerro Gordo District Court. According to court records, 27-year-old Emily Sue Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony, Monday. Schumaker is...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
kwayradio.com
Animal Hoarding Arrests
Two people have been arrested after what Cedar Falls Police are calling an animal hoarding investigation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Thomas Orr Jr. and 46 year old William Shock have been charged with Animal Neglect with Injury. They lived at a home in Cedar Falls with two other adults and two children when in November Code Enforcement workers and police found eight cats, seven dogs, rabbits, and a guinea pig in unsanitary conditions. The cats’ litter boxes were full and there was feces on the wall. Some of the dogs were found in kennels covered in feces and urine with no access to food or water. The rabbits were also housed in feces and urine filled cages with no food or water. A vet found open sores, skin and ear infections, respiratory infections, fleas, parasites, and urine burns on paws among other ailments.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
KIMT
Charles City police say missing woman was found dead
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Police are now confirming that a woman who went missing on Saturday was found deceased. The Charles City Police Department says Angela Fogarty, 46, disappeared from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments. The public was asked to help locate her and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County CERT, EMA, Charles City, Colwell, and Floyd Fire Departments, and the National Guard all contributed to the search.
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Jailed man starts fire with paperclip, damages area at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old man already in custody started a fire in the jail using a paper clip before breaking sprinkler heads and a plexiglass window. Devon Sackett, 45, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property and potentially third-degree arson after the incident Friday night. The sheriff’s...
KIMT
Man, 23, hospitalized following car vs. deer crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a vehicle vs. deer crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Cory Berkner, 23, of Mazeppa, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dustin Kowalewski, 38, of Rochester, when they hit a deer. The crash happened just after...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
kwayradio.com
Crash East of Sumner
A crash east of Sumner on Monday morning seriously injured two people. The accident happened around 10:15 on County Road V-68 between 170th and 165th streets. A truck lost control on an icy patch of the road and crossed the center line. A semi coming the opposite direction collided with the truck. The two occupants of the truck were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The semi driver was uninjured. The truck was totaled in the crash. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Comments / 0