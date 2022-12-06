Read full article on original website
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
Vox
I went to effective altruism’s first post-Sam Bankman-Fried conference. Here’s what I saw.
Kelsey Piper is a senior writer at Future Perfect, Vox’s effective altruism-inspired section on the world’s biggest challenges. She explores wide-ranging topics like climate change, artificial intelligence, vaccine development, and factory farms, and also writes the Future Perfect newsletter. This past weekend, I attended Effective Altruism Global x...
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday said that his brain-computer Neuralink device is ready for human trials, and he is expecting to do so in about six months from now. Neuralink has submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We...
These robots can build almost anything—including clones of themselves
Prepare to familiarize yourself with 'voxels.'. MIT NewsThe breakthrough robot swarms function as both the builders and final product.
UCSD professor was punished for working with Chinese scientists. Is it an ethics breach or discrimination?
Xiang-Dong Fu says he was forced to resign after UC San Diego investigated his ties to Chinese researchers, part of a controversial initiative that some say unfairly scrutinized Chinese professors at American universities.
Phys.org
Why we need open-source science innovation—not patents and paywalls
As we prepare to invest money to prevent the next global pandemic and find solutions to many other problems, science funders have a large opportunity to move towards open science and more research collaboration by offering open-source endowed chairs. In these research positions, professors agree to ensure all of their...
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
techaiapp.com
All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News
Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
mmm-online.com
Was Elon Musk’s Neuralink conducting bad science? Bioethicists are raising questions about the brain-tech startup
Elon Musk’s medical-device startup Neuralink, whose brain-computer interface for patients with paralysis was recently touted as being on the verge of beginning human trials, has come under federal scrutiny for alleged animal-welfare violations. The probe, opened by the Department of Agriculture at the behest of a federal prosecutor, came...
The Next Web
Forget about algorithms and models — learn how to solve problems first
Almost weekly a friend or an acquaintance asks me, “I want to learn to code; which language should I start with?” More or less bi-weekly I get a DM on LinkedIn starting with, “My son should start programming; what is the best language for him?”. It’s not...
NPR
What if we gave our technology a face?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
MedicalXpress
Text-analysis study finds incoherent use of ethnoracial categories in biomedical literature on COVID-19
Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań (Poland) and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Ethics of Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland) have analyzed the full texts of 119 articles from the Lit COVID database published in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct the theoretical background assumptions about ethnoracial categories that researchers implicitly assume in their studies. Their results were recently published in Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy.
Elon Musk says he's confident Neuralink will be ready to put chips into human brains in the next 6 months
At a show-and-tell event, Musk demonstrated the brain-computer interface with a video of a monkey that was said to be "telepathically typing."
techaiapp.com
The internet is headed for a ‘point of no return,’ claims professor
Eventually, the disadvantages of sharing your opinion online will become so great that people will turn away from the internet. This is the argument made by Geert Lovink, Professor at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science (AUAS) and University of Amsterdam in his new essay Extinction Internet. While Lovink’s previous research focused on critical counterculture and possible alternatives, such as fairer social media platforms, he now sketches a future in which the internet (partially) disappears and we are forced to give up our tech addiction.
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Computer and Information Research Scientist
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you think of ways to improve your computer's capacity and develop new and improved ways to process and store information? Then it would be best if you considered a career as a computer and information research scientist.
Phys.org
A journey across generations: Inheritance of the plant microbiome via seed
What defines us and other living organisms more strongly, genes or the environment? Only recently, researchers were able to prove experimentally that even microorganisms can be inherited from one plant generation to the next via the seed. In an article just published open access in the journal Trends in Microbiology,...
Happi
RIFM Scientists, Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety Members Publish Chemical Research
The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and expert panel for fragrance safety have published the paper, “An Endpoint-Specific Framework for Read-Across Analog Selection for Human Health Effects,” in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Read-across is a safety assessment approach in which study data on one chemical...
brytfmonline.com
Using ketchup correctly is not an art. It is mathematical equation science
Understanding the complex dynamics of why a sudden stream changes into a splash began by simplifying the problem from physics. a ketchup It is one of the most popular sauces in the USA, along with mayonnaise, but there comes a moment when Gets on everyone’s nerves Your Destiny: Remove those last drops packaging, which often results in splattering that may damage and stimulate clothing Embarrassing situations🇧🇷
