Rapid eLearning Roadmap: How To Create Courses That Stand The Test Of Time
More and more organizations are implementing rapid eLearning to move their training online and mitigate risks, especially in the wake of the pandemic. However, you need a solid strategy to achieve your objectives and stretch your L&D budget, not to mention keep employees fully engaged so that they get the most from the experience. This eBook can help you do just that in record time, whether you’re ready to develop all the content in-house or need an outsourcing partner to fill in the gaps.
A Guide To eLearning Analytics: 5 Types Of Data To Track
To adequately support Learning and Development goals in the modern workplace, organizations have increasingly turned their attention to powerful Learning Management Systems (LMSs). As a result, companies are also in need of robust data and analytics from their LMSs to assess the value of these programs. With several eLearning analytics...
Cohort-Based Learning: A New Approach
There is a continuous flow of new methodologies, new ideas, and new technologies being introduced to make learning more effective. A major shift in learning methodology or learning delivery was moving from the traditional classroom to the online mode. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) became immensely popular due to their never-before-seen benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, time-saving abilities, flexibility, and global accessibility. Indeed, MOOCs enabled millions of learners across the world to access quality educational content at an affordable price and take their courses in their available time from any location. Continued learning took a new dimension in the form of MOOCs.
Adaptive Learning In Practice
Each individual learns at their own rhythm and according to their own acquisition process. Adapting one's teaching methods to each learner is a major challenge for teachers and trainers. In terms of eLearning, this personalization is all the more important as we target a larger number of students: this is the whole point of adaptive learning, a notion that everyone is talking about... But, how to actually implement this?
Transformation Blueprint: The Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, And Beyond
The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change and transforming ourselves, and our organizations are the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article provides short definitions of the metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and quantum computing (QC), and discusses why the understanding and exploration of these and similar technologies can be critical to your transformation efforts.
Why I Love My eLearning Job
I hereby confirm that this post was not written under any duress. In fact, I came up with the title and idea myself. Why? I just want to show that yes, it is possible to enjoy your job. We see these optimistic statements like “love what you do”, “if you love what you do you never have to work a day in your life” and so on, but many people shrug them off as unrealistic. Let me show you why it is realistic…
