Shielding candidate addresses in New Jersey
Let me know if you get tired of me bringing to your attention the little ways we’re seeing transparency limited, but I consider it one of the most important aspects of my job. So, on with it. On Monday, the Assembly State and Local Government Committee will consider three...
Legal challenge targets Adams’ mental health moves
From the moment New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to involuntarily hospitalize some New Yorkers with mental illness, it seemed clear that the courts would ultimately decide its fate. And it didn’t take long for the first legal challenge to come: A coalition of groups filed an emergency request for a federal judge to block the plan from going into effect.
Florida GOP donor, DeSantis ally under 'active investigation' weeks before death, authorities say
The death of the DeSantis donor and friend sent shockwaves through Florida political circles.
Gov. Chris Sununu surveys the field
He’s a New England moderate in the party of MAGA.
Remaking a Cabinet
UNDER CONSTRUCTION — Maura Healey remains mum on who’s filling her Cabinet, but the governor-elect has dropped hints along the way of how she plans to restructure it. Healey pledged on the campaign trail to create a Cabinet-level climate chief who would coordinate efforts between myriad state and quasi-public agencies to meet her goals, which include achieving a 100-percent clean electricity supply by 2030 and fully electrifying public transportation by 2040.
Why California lawmakers aren’t very worried about a deficit
THE BUZZ — COOL YOUR JETS? The report from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office predicting a $24 billion budget deficit for 2023 rattled Sacramento last month. But in a presentation Wednesday, Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) was optimistic when he laid out the chamber’s 2023 blueprint — saying the state will be able to protect the last decade of investments in things like education, health care and public safety even if revenues are less-than-peachy.
Warning: The Florida Legislature is coming to town
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Coming attractions— Get ready for another stealth session of Florida legislators where big changes could be coming for homeowners and residents dealing with a teetering insurance market. There may also be another taxpayer-funded bailout of private companies. Trust us — In just five days,...
Florida Republican who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ resigns after federal indictment
His trial is set for Jan. 11 in Gainesville federal court.
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
