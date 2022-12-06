Kate Middleton and Prince William Ignite the Earthshot Prize! Peek Behind the Scenes with Backstage Photos

The Duchess of Sussex said she was given a moment's notice before meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time while dating Prince Harry The pressure was on when Meghan Markle met Queen Elizabeth! The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opened up about what it was like to meet the Queen for the first time in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. In the second episode, the California couple shared more about their love story, opening up about the early days of their transatlantic courtship and Meghan's impromptu meeting with the Queen. "My grandmother...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO