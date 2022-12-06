Kate Middleton and Prince William Ignite the Earthshot Prize! Peek Behind the Scenes with Backstage Photos

Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Prince William Sends Rare Personal Tweet Following Death of a Friend in Plane Crash
Mark Jenkins and his son Peter died in a plane crash in Tsavo National Park in Kenya on Thursday Prince William is grieving a friend. The Prince of Wales, 40, issued a rare personal statement on Twitter Friday after his friend Mark Jenkins and his son were killed in a plane crash in Kenya earlier this week. "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa's most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 12 Major Revelations
In their new six-part docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delve into the high-profile ups and downs of their lives in the spotlight Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In the first three episodes of their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lifted the curtain on royal life behind the scenes. Touching on everything from the early days of their relationship to the intense media scrutiny surrounding their lives, they shared some stories followers knew — and many...
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas Promo
Wearing a sparkling red dress, the Princess of Wales appeared in a promo for the upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas Kate Middleton is in the holiday spirit ahead of an upcoming Christmas concert. The Princess of Wales, 40, donned a festive sparkling red dress for her appearance in a new promo for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, an upcoming second annual Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation. "Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full...
Prince Harry Says Men in the Royal Family Feel 'Urge' to Marry Women Who 'Fit the Mold'
In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex said there's a "difference between making decisions with your head or your heart" Prince Harry's decision to marry Meghan Markle was made with his heart. In the first episode of the couple's Netflix docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on the early days of their romance and their quick connection. Meghan — an American actress who had been married before — was not the typical royal bride-to-be. "I think for so many people in the family, especially...
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny
Prince Harry said that the "race element" separated the scrutiny Meghan Markle faced when news of their relationship broke as compared to that of the women who married into the royal family before her Meghan Markle is reflecting on the racism she witnessed her mother face. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The second episode featured a sit-down...
Princess Anne and Prince Edward Officially Become Counsellors of State for King Charles
Princess Anne and Prince Edward can now stand in for their brother King Charles, ensuring that Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, do not need to be called upon Princess Anne and Prince Edward have a new royal responsibility. The Princess Royal, 72, and the Earl of Wessex, 58, officially became Counsellors of State on Wednesday. Now, the royals can carry out constitutional duties for their elder brother King Charles III if he is abroad or unwell. The Counsellors of State Bill received...
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
King Charles Steps Out for Royal Engagements amid Premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries
The monarch carried on his scheduled meetings at Buckingham Palace and an advent service on the same day his son's Netflix show debuted Thursday was business as usual for King Charles III. Amid the premiere of his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the monarch "held Audiences for incoming High Commissioners and Ambassadors," according to the official Royal Family Twitter account. Sharing photos from the respective meetings at Buckingham Palace, the tweet read, "His Excellency Mr. Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner for the Republic of India," and, "His...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set the Record Straight on What Really Happened on Engagement Night
There's more to the story of how Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revisiting the night he proposed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the full story of the night they got engaged their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. "I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry, 38, began in a sit-down interview beside his wife of four years. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K." "I did pop a bottle of...
Meghan Markle, in Netflix Show, Details All the Ways She Did Not Understand Royal Life: 'What's a Walkabout?'
In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said she didn't understand elements of joining the royal family, from having to Google the U.K. national anthem to not knowing what a "walkabout" is to learning how to curtsy "There Is No Class" In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex described how unprepared she was to join the royal family — including not being sure how to curtsy, having to Google the British...
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux, their first child together, in 2016 Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick's son Deveraux is growing up! Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 35, celebrated the 6-year-old's birthday on Thursday with a festive cake and party hats. A carousel shared on the former ballet dancer's Instagram page features some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others taken at what appears to be a theme park. In another photo, a happy Deveraux...
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Meghan Markle Says She Thought Harry Was 'Joking' About Curtsying to the Queen in Netflix Series
The Duchess of Sussex said she was given a moment's notice before meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time while dating Prince Harry The pressure was on when Meghan Markle met Queen Elizabeth! The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opened up about what it was like to meet the Queen for the first time in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. In the second episode, the California couple shared more about their love story, opening up about the early days of their transatlantic courtship and Meghan's impromptu meeting with the Queen. "My grandmother...
Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'
The CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the GMA3 scandal during an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Gayle King is offering her thoughts on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's headline-making romance. During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings anchor was asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on rival daytime show GMA3. "Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about," King, 67, said, noting that she does not have...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Office Disputes 'Untrue Narrative' They Wanted a Private Life
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up like never before in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's candor for the Netflix cameras has cast a hot new spotlight. The first volume of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan debuted Thursday, taking viewers into their love story and historic decision to step back as senior working royals. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, shared over 15 hours of video footage and a trove of private photos to complete the six-hour documentary for...
Meghan Markle Says She 'Rarely Wore Color' as Working Royal to 'Blend In' with Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex said she gravitated towards neutral shades so as to not overlap with Queen Elizabeth or other senior family members Meghan Markle is sharing insight into the strategic style choices she made as a senior working royal. In episode three of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her discreet sense of style while living in the U.K. Meghan became a senior working royal after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, and said she didn't want to stand out when photographed with the rest of the royal...
Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Speaks Out for the First Time in New Netflix Show
Doria Ragland explains in the new series Harry & Meghan why she "felt unsafe a lot" once her daughter started dating Prince Harry Doria Ragland is "ready" to have her "voice heard." The mother of Meghan Markle spoke out for the first time in her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, in which she admits "the last five years have been challenging." Recalling how Meghan, 41, first told her she was dating the royal, Doria, 66, said, "We were on the phone and she says, 'Mommy, I'm going...
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are fans, too Every Christmas season, the iconic Rockettes light up Radio City Music Hall's stage in shimmery dresses, rhinestone headpieces, and that classic red lip. But once they've hung up their dancing shoes after a long day performing, they step into something more comfortable. PEOPLE went backstage at the famed New York City theater with four Rockettes currently performing in the Christmas Spectacular, which runs for six weeks this year. While each dancer's post-show ritual differs — some sink into Epsom salt...
