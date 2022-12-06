Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Garfield, Greer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Garfield; Greer; Harmon; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Noble; Payne; Washita DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Greene; Hickory; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
