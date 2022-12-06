Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Greene; Hickory; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BARTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO