Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Shortage of antibiotics and medication

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Shortages of antibiotics and medication have hit many stores and pharmacies across the nation as the cold and flu season gets underway. This problem is impacting not only the big-box stores but your local pharmacy. Joe Lutmer, Owner and Pharmacist at Tischbein, says suppliers haven’t given...
Florida’s CFO tours food pantry in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is raising awareness about food insecurity. Thursday morning he toured and spoke to volunteers at The Hope Center Food Pantry in Panama City. “Inflation has been in an environment where it’s been the highest it’s been in 40 years,” Patronis said. “We’ve got a trend where people are spending more down into their savings than ever before in the history of their current lifetime.”
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
Inmates speak on Re-Entry Program success

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching inmates how to take accountability for their actions, and help them learn how to integrate back into society, are the main goals of the Walton Correctional Institution’s Re-Entry program. Friday, with loved ones there to support them, 31 of the facility’s inmates graduated...
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program

Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
Rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A loggerhead sea turtle found entangled in marine debris is now rehabilitated and back home in the gulf. “Oceanna” was rehabilitated at Gulf World Marine Institute after being tangled in fishing hooks and metal bars. The sea turtle was found on World Ocean’s Day earlier this year but has now been medically cleared by the veterinary staff and released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
FCSO Leadership Training

Adopt a Pet for the Holidays at Bay County Animal Services

Icing is everywhere in the studio this morning. Head to WJHG social pages to vote on which Gingerbread House won. Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part two. Snacks, falling roofs, and pretzel stick log cabins, who will reign champion in this year's Gingerbread House Completion?. Stuff the Bus Toy Drive.
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
State report shows crime rate in Florida dropped

Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows crime in Florida has decreased by 8.3 percent. The report breaks down crime in by counties for 2021. The crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Crime in several Panhandle counties...
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
NewsChannel 7 Today gingerbread house champion crowned

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A festive and competitive feat Thursday morning leads to bragging rights for the rest of the year. With over 1,000 comments and likes overwhelmingly aimed at one contestant, Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has come out victorious. He claims the title of building the greatest gingerbread house of the 2022 competition.
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
Glenwood residents frustrated by the use of Glenwood community center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still waiting for services to return to the Glenwood community center.  On Tuesday they met with Panama City officials to discuss their concerns over the use of the building. Officials said the former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to a contract with […]
