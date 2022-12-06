PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is raising awareness about food insecurity. Thursday morning he toured and spoke to volunteers at The Hope Center Food Pantry in Panama City. “Inflation has been in an environment where it’s been the highest it’s been in 40 years,” Patronis said. “We’ve got a trend where people are spending more down into their savings than ever before in the history of their current lifetime.”

