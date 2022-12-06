Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
Takeoff’s Mother And Father Are Fighting Over His Estate After He Died Without A Will
The tragic killing of Migos’ Takeoff in a Houston bowling alley was a shock to his fans as well as his family. Now, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, is said to have a net worth of $26 million with no heirs. Takeoff’s mother and father,...
2 Oklahoma Brothers Exonerated Decades After Being Wrongfully Convicted In Separate Cases
Malcolm Scott spent more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Turns out, he wasn’t the only person in his family to be wrongfully convicted. Scott and his older brother Corey Atchinson were each convicted of separate murders in the 1990s and spent decades behind bars, before each was exonerated in a disturbing case of justice gone wrong.
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
Woman gets 17 years in prison in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim; tears flowed in courtroom
Tears flowed on both sides of a Jefferson County courtroom Monday as a 24-year-old Birmingham woman learned her fate for a street racing crash that killed an innocent Jefferson County grandmother. Carmesia Flannigan, 24, was convicted in October of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the March 21, 2021,...
Pop Smoke's Murder Detailed By Woman Who Witnessed His Death: 'These Were His Last Words'
Pop Smoke’s tragic death has been detailed by the woman who witnessed the shooting. Amelia Rose, who was with the Brooklyn rapper when he was gunned down during a home invasion in February 2020, shared a harrowing account of his murder on the premiere episode of WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides, which aired earlier this month.
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the...
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Suspect arrested in murder of Migos’ star Takeoff, Houston police say
Houston Police have revealed that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Takeoff, the rapper who was a part of the hip-hop trio Migos. The suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces a murder charge, law enforcement told the press on Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast reported. Kirshnik Khari Ball, the artist known as Takeoff, was shot to death during a shootout in downtown Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28. He was struck twice, with one bullet hitting him in the head and another in the arm and torso, according to an autopsy...
New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend
Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred.
‘They Took A Life’ Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Said Her Death Was A Set-Up, Kyrie Irving Donates $65K To Family’s GoFundMe
Shanquella Robinson's father, Bernard Robinson, says she was set up and "attacked" before she died of a broken neck and cracked spine. Kyrie Irving donated $65K to the family's GoFundMe.
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
Birdman Says B.G. Will Be Released From Prison In A Few Weeks
In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite CMB signee B.G, being denied compassionate release earlier this year, Brian “Baby” Williams announced that the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”. A letter submitted by...
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim
Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5
A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.
