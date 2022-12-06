ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Oxygen

Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent

Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged

Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
MEMPHIS, TN
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
The Independent

Suspect arrested in murder of Migos’ star Takeoff, Houston police say

Houston Police have revealed that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Takeoff, the rapper who was a part of the hip-hop trio Migos. The suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces a murder charge, law enforcement told the press on Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast reported. Kirshnik Khari Ball, the artist known as Takeoff, was shot to death during a shootout in downtown Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28. He was struck twice, with one bullet hitting him in the head and another in the arm and torso, according to an autopsy...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
thesource.com

Birdman Says B.G. Will Be Released From Prison In A Few Weeks

In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite CMB signee B.G, being denied compassionate release earlier this year, Brian “Baby” Williams announced that the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”. A letter submitted by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nik

She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?

The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
ALTOONA, PA
Vibe

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO

