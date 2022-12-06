Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual downtown Yakima march to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe is Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of people are expected to walk in a procession honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. The 1.6-mile parade route will begin at 2:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 212 N. Fourth St., head south to Yakima Avenue and continue west to St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., said the Rev. Jesus Mariscal, parochial vicar at St. Paul Cathedral.
Yakima Herald Republic
Samuel 'Pat' Joseph Collins Jr., 85
Samuel “Pat” Joseph Collins Jr., 85, of Yakima and Benton City died Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tammy A. Roberts, 58
Tammy Ann Roberts, 58, of Yakima, died Friday, Dec. 2. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Margaret Mary Coppers, 97
Margaret Mary Coppers, 97, of Yakima, died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee Bicknell, 75
Lee Bicknell, 75, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bruce Anthony Dunbar, 66
Bruce Anthony Dunbar, 66, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary Bridget Vetsch, 89
Mary Bridget Vetsch, 89, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 3, at Chandler House, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Anna M. Clark, 87
Anna Marie Clark, 87, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Let's hope snowplow drivers think of seniors this year
To the editor — Snow is here and I hope we will not have to deal with the lack of consideration the snowplow drivers showed seniors last year. I live in a retirement building and many here use wheelchairs or walkers. Management of our building shoveled our sidewalks as...
Yakima Herald Republic
Northwest Harvest's massive food distribution center opens in Yakima
About 75 well-wishers gathered Tuesday in north Yakima to celebrate a big milestone in the effort to combat hunger — the opening of Northwest Harvest’s new food distribution center. The towering 200,000 square-foot facility near the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue will warehouse meat, fresh...
Yakima Herald Republic
Esther M. DesLauriers, 88
Esther M. DesLauriers, 88, of Ellensburg died Saturday, Dec. 3, in Enumclaw. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
James R. Case, 80
James R. Case, 80, of Wapato died Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
City of Yakima offers $295,000 to resolve Yakama Nation claim over former landfill
The city of Yakima has offered $295,000 in a move to resolve a lawsuit filed in 2020 by the Yakama Nation over a former landfill on city property. The Yakima City Council approved the $295,000 offer of judgment at a special meeting Nov. 29. In an email dated Nov. 29,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Oak Creek elk feeding to begin Dec. 15
Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.
Yakima Herald Republic
Car slides on ice, strikes Toppenish school bus; no injuries or students on board
A car slid on ice and struck a Toppenish School District bus Thursday morning, but there were no injuries and the bus was not damaged, said Transportation Director Blaine Thorington. The incident occurred in the morning near the intersection of North Track Road and Goldendale Avenue, Thorington said. The crash...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traci A. Honeycutt, 58
Traci Ann Honeycutt, 58, of Prosser died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Seattle. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Moxee
Moxee police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing his sister Thursday morning. Police went to a home in the 700 block of Millennium Street around 8:30 a.m., where a man said his daughter had been stabbed with either a pen or pencil, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found the 42-year-old woman with nonlife-threatening stab wounds to the back of her head, right arm and right hand, the affidavit said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Union Gap’s #SmallTownTourismChat attracts travel influencers from around the world
Union Gap’s award-winning #SmallTownTourismChat (#STTC) on Twitter just celebrated its four-year anniversary. The once-a-month chat centers on six questions per month, focusing on highlights around Union Gap and the Yakima Valley, and features a different co-host each time. The questions vary. They can be seasonal, such as what is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man sentenced to 7 years for ramming deputy's patrol vehicle in 2020
A Sunnyside man was sentenced to seven years in prison for ramming a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle during a chase in 2020. In return for his Dec. 1 guilty plea in Yakima County Superior Court to second-degree assault, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, eluding, driving under the influence and violating a protection order. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of felony harassment were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can never be filed again.
ifiberone.com
Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved
ELLENSBURG - A local man will likely live to see another Christmas thanks to the actions of his girlfriend and a swift response by first responders in Kittitas County over the weekend. On Sunday just after midnight, Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg police went looking for a motorist who was...
Comments / 0