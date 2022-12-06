ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens

By JOEL DONOFRIO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Annual downtown Yakima march to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe is Sunday afternoon

Hundreds of people are expected to walk in a procession honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. The 1.6-mile parade route will begin at 2:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 212 N. Fourth St., head south to Yakima Avenue and continue west to St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., said the Rev. Jesus Mariscal, parochial vicar at St. Paul Cathedral.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Samuel 'Pat' Joseph Collins Jr., 85

Samuel “Pat” Joseph Collins Jr., 85, of Yakima and Benton City died Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tammy A. Roberts, 58

Tammy Ann Roberts, 58, of Yakima, died Friday, Dec. 2. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Margaret Mary Coppers, 97

Margaret Mary Coppers, 97, of Yakima, died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lee Bicknell, 75

Lee Bicknell, 75, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bruce Anthony Dunbar, 66

Bruce Anthony Dunbar, 66, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary Bridget Vetsch, 89

Mary Bridget Vetsch, 89, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 3, at Chandler House, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Anna M. Clark, 87

Anna Marie Clark, 87, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Let's hope snowplow drivers think of seniors this year

To the editor — Snow is here and I hope we will not have to deal with the lack of consideration the snowplow drivers showed seniors last year. I live in a retirement building and many here use wheelchairs or walkers. Management of our building shoveled our sidewalks as...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Northwest Harvest's massive food distribution center opens in Yakima

About 75 well-wishers gathered Tuesday in north Yakima to celebrate a big milestone in the effort to combat hunger — the opening of Northwest Harvest’s new food distribution center. The towering 200,000 square-foot facility near the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue will warehouse meat, fresh...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Esther M. DesLauriers, 88

Esther M. DesLauriers, 88, of Ellensburg died Saturday, Dec. 3, in Enumclaw. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

James R. Case, 80

James R. Case, 80, of Wapato died Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Oak Creek elk feeding to begin Dec. 15

Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Traci A. Honeycutt, 58

Traci Ann Honeycutt, 58, of Prosser died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Seattle. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Moxee

Moxee police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing his sister Thursday morning. Police went to a home in the 700 block of Millennium Street around 8:30 a.m., where a man said his daughter had been stabbed with either a pen or pencil, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found the 42-year-old woman with nonlife-threatening stab wounds to the back of her head, right arm and right hand, the affidavit said.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man sentenced to 7 years for ramming deputy's patrol vehicle in 2020

A Sunnyside man was sentenced to seven years in prison for ramming a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle during a chase in 2020. In return for his Dec. 1 guilty plea in Yakima County Superior Court to second-degree assault, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, eluding, driving under the influence and violating a protection order. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of felony harassment were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can never be filed again.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

