The best looks celebrities wore to The Fashion Awards 2022 after-parties

By Mikhaila Friel
 4 days ago
Lucien Laviscount, Florence Pugh, and Jourdan Dunn attend after-parties following the Fashion Awards.

David M Benett via Getty Images Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

  • Celebrities gathered for The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.
  • Several after-parties took place, where many opted for an outfit change.
  • Some attendees wore bold cut-outs, while others wore floor-length ensembles.
Florence Pugh stepped out in a custom Valentino gown embroidered with gold sequins after wearing a crimson gown by the same designer earlier that night.
Florence Pugh attends an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at Chiltern Firehouse on December 5.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn wore a black two-piece with knee-high boots and a matching leather coat.
Jourdan Dunn attends an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at The Twenty Two on December 5.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

Ashley Graham paired a lilac gown that had a cut-out neckline with a fluffy white coat.
Ashley Graham attends an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at The Twenty Two on December 5.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

Former "One Direction" star Liam Payne kept it simple with a white shirt and black pants, while Kate Cassidy wore a black dress with a thigh-high slit.
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are seen attending an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at Chiltern Firehouse on December 5.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

"Emily in Paris" star Lucien Laviscount didn't have an outfit change for the after-party. He wore the same outfit from the ceremony — a cut-out shirt made from recycled polyester and matching pants from H&M.
Lucien Laviscount attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo wore a white mini-dress with a cut-out.
Olivia Culpo attends an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at Chiltern Firehouse on December 5.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

Romeo Beckham wore a gray suit by Dior with a black bag, while Mia Regan wore a sheer lace midi dress.
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are seen attending an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at Chiltern Firehouse on December 5.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

FKA Twigs wore a floor-length gray dress with a black padded jacket.
FKA Twigs is seen attending an after-party for The Fashion Awards 2022 at Chiltern Firehouse on December 5.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Image via Getty Images

