Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CLAIMS 28 MORE LIVES, 5,002 NEW CASES IN STATE
COVID-19 has claimed 28 more lives, with 5,002 new cases reported in Oregon for the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority said 322 people are hospitalized related to the virus, with 30 of those in intensive care unit beds. The new cases include:. *966 in...
kqennewsradio.com
LARGEST RIVER RESTORATION PROJECT IN HISTORY TO BEGIN
Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on Thursday, Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a dam removal project that advocates say will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and its tributaries.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 10:00 P.M. THURSDAY
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected with up to 10 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area includes...
Comments / 0