ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. Rain returns this weekend & severe storms return...
ktalnews.com
‘T-Town Express’ rolls through Texarkana to spread Christmas cheer
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The streets of downtown Texarkana were filled with holiday cheer Monday night as Main Street Texarkana hosted its annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was “All Aboard the T-Town Express,” celebrating all things trains!. Compared to other years, the parade had one...
ktalnews.com
TTPD holds annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department held its first in-person holiday “Shop with a Cop” in two years. Since 2019, it has been a drive-thru event because of covid-19. About 124 Texarkana area children picked out early Christmas presents on Tuesday at Target. Each kid was given $100 to shop and get whatever they wanted.
ktalnews.com
Domestic Violence Prevention needs donations for annual Santa Store
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana non-profit is looking for the community’s help to bring some holiday joy to kids affected by domestic violence. Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. aims to provide Christmas presents to about 400 kids in the community through its annual Santa store program. The program gives its clients the opportunity to Christmas shop for their children.
ktalnews.com
TTPD urges social media users to avoid scam post showing injured, unidentified child
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana are warning social media users about a fake post asking the public to help identify a child victim of a hit and run. The post has circulated in several iterations throughout social media circles in the United States and the United Kingdom.
ktalnews.com
Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday. Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor. Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to launch region’s first French Immersion program at Fairfield
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When school starts in fall 2023, twenty-five kindergarten students at Fairfield Elementary Magnet School will learn core skills of math, science, and social studies while speaking mostly French. The school day will be split with instruction from a French Immersion teacher for 60 percent of...
ktalnews.com
Caddo man sentenced to 25 years on weapons charges
A man convicted earlier this year of several weapons charges pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Read more here » https://trib.al/MLth2Bp. Caddo man sentenced to 25 years on weapons charges. A man convicted earlier this year of several weapons charges pleaded guilty and was sentenced...
ktalnews.com
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport mother faces jail time and a fine for not reporting her teen son missing as soon as she discovered he had run away. According to a release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache was arrested because her son ran away on December 1, and Horache did not report him missing until December 4. The teen had been missing for three days before his mother called the police.
ktalnews.com
Local rescue to compete in 2023 Puppy Bowl
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Puppies from a local animal shelter will put their best paw forward in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. In February, Team Fluff and Team Ruff will compete for the Lombarky Trophy and furever homes. The feel-good competition features adoptable puppies and highlights the work of rescues and shelters that dedicate their lives to helping animals find homes. Oh, and adorable chaos.
ktalnews.com
Jury convicts man of assault after waving gun at fellow bank customer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a man guilty of assault after he pulled a gun out on another bank customer he accused of having poor driving etiquette. The Caddo Parish DA said 46-year-old Ozzie Washington was found guilty by the jury after they deliberated for...
