SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport mother faces jail time and a fine for not reporting her teen son missing as soon as she discovered he had run away. According to a release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache was arrested because her son ran away on December 1, and Horache did not report him missing until December 4. The teen had been missing for three days before his mother called the police.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO