Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kiow.com
Farm Couple Getaways Return to the Area
To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
KCRG.com
12 cattle dead in semi rollover in northeastern Iowa
CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash resulted in the death of 12 cattle late Wednesday night in Winneshiek County. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was heading southbound on US Highway 52, just north of 175th Street in Calmar, at about 10 p.m. when the driver attempted to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
The History of Backbone State Park
Melanie Hettinger and Nate Detrich join the KMCH Morning Show this morning to talk about a new section of the CCC Museum dedicated to Backbone State Park’s history!. West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Western Dubuque 7:30 on MIX 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Bill. Tuesday...
wglr.com
Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Clarence Elmer Hansel- Strawberry Point
Clarence Elmer Hansel, 88, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point. Clarence was. born on December 5, 1934, at home on the farm in rural Clayton County, the son of Arthur and Eva.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
New Mural at Manchester Fish Hatchery
The Manchester Fish Hatchery now has a mural. The mural, spanning three sides of the water tower, features the entire Maquoketa River watershed, a local stream with native fish and an area for hatchery visitors to take a selfie. The Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority, through an Iowa DNR watershed...
KCRG.com
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
superhits106.com
City of Dubuque Forms List of Priorities For State Legislators
The legalization of marijuana, the elimination of mandatory minimum sentencing and the inclusion of gender identity as a possible category of hate crime are among the City of Dubuque’s list of priorities submitted to state legislators. The 2023 state legislative priorities were adopted recently by City Council members and featured requested legislative actions supported by the city. The priorities range from tax reform to increasing funding for parks and the arts. The list is a compilation of recommended actions brought forward by city department heads. However, Senator Carrie Koelker, a Republican from Dyersville, believes the upcoming legislative session likely will focus on tax reform.
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
ourquadcities.com
Dinkins trial set for August in Linn County
A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023. On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set. Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County,...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
KWQC
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
Comments / 1