Mix 94.7 KMCH
Clarence Elmer Hansel- Strawberry Point
Clarence Elmer Hansel, 88, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point. Clarence was. born on December 5, 1934, at home on the farm in rural Clayton County, the son of Arthur and Eva.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
The History of Backbone State Park
Melanie Hettinger and Nate Detrich join the KMCH Morning Show this morning to talk about a new section of the CCC Museum dedicated to Backbone State Park’s history!. West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Western Dubuque 7:30 on MIX 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Bill. Tuesday...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
“My First Christmas” stockings at RMC
Now until Christmas, all newborns at RMC in Manchester will receive special “My First Christmas” stockings. The RMC Auxiliary donates these holiday stockings to the OB department every year. Through this donation, the families we serve are able to receive a special holiday gift for their newest additions.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
NQB Performing at Ryan Fire Department Fundraiser Dance
Tonight’s dance at St. Pat’s Gym is a fundraiser for the Ryan Fire Department. Tickets for “Jammin’ at the Gym” are $15 in advance or at the door. Doors open at 5 pm, with the music getting underway at 6 pm.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
New Mural at Manchester Fish Hatchery
The Manchester Fish Hatchery now has a mural. The mural, spanning three sides of the water tower, features the entire Maquoketa River watershed, a local stream with native fish and an area for hatchery visitors to take a selfie. The Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority, through an Iowa DNR watershed...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Dairy Promoters Ending Ice Cream Machine Rentals
For the past two and a half decades, renting the Delaware County Dairy Promoters’ ice cream machine has been a popular way to celebrate graduations, weddings and other gatherings. But the Delaware County Dairy Promoters say that’s coming to an end. Board member Jill Kunde:. Kunde says they...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
KIMT
New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game
CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online. Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism. Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
saturdaytradition.com
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCRG.com
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
