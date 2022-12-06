ALGONA, Iowa — It is a mix of work and play in the more than 6 inches of snow that fell in Algona. We met a mom and her two kids. Kids who couldn't wait to play in the snow. "Benton was sad when he found out we had to go to school, because we were two hours late. When they canceled he was the first one to get his stuff on to come out and play," said Micki Loes — her kids love the snow.

ALGONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO