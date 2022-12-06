Read full article on original website
Stacey A. O’Neill
Stacey A. O’Neill, 73 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Digging out of the snow in Algona
ALGONA, Iowa — It is a mix of work and play in the more than 6 inches of snow that fell in Algona. We met a mom and her two kids. Kids who couldn't wait to play in the snow. "Benton was sad when he found out we had to go to school, because we were two hours late. When they canceled he was the first one to get his stuff on to come out and play," said Micki Loes — her kids love the snow.
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
A Miracle at the Boman
Brickstreet Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street-The Musical over the next two weekends at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Joy Newcom plays the role of Mrs. Shellhammer and says this holiday classic has origins back to the 1940’s. Newcom says the production features a large cast.
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
Charges in case of missing Fort Dodge baby
'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. ADHD drug shortage leaving some looking for answers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A nationwide shortage of...
