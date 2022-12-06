Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GM Considering Moving Performance Build Center
GM is considering moving its Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Michigan, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may be unaware, GM’s Performance Build Center is located at the automaker’s production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the same facility that has exclusively produced the Chevy Corvette since 1981. The Performance Build Center was relocated from Michigan to Bowling Green in 2013 following a $3.5 million investment.
GMC Savana Sales Soar Nearly 300 Percent During Q3 2022
GMC Savana Sales - Q3 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Savana deliveries totaled 8,681 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 292 percent compared to 2,215 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Savana sales increased about 37 percent...
GM’s 2023 Baojun KiWi EV Lotso Edition Launches In China
SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors’ second joint venture in China, recently launched the new 2023 Baojun KiWi EV Lotso Edition as a new themed version of the zero-emission mini car in the Asian country. The 2023 Baojun KiWi EV Lotso Edition is a limited-run variant based on the animated character Lotso...
GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement
Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
Apple Car Delayed Until 2026, Self-Driving Plans Scaled Back
California-based tech giant Apple is pulling back on its plans to launch a fully autonomous vehicle, and will instead seek to launch a more traditional all-electric car with some semi-autonomous capabilities around the 2026 calendar year. According to a new report from Bloomberg, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the...
Chevy Trax Production Ended In South Korea
Production of the 2022 Chevy Trax crossover has ended at the GM Bupyeong plant located in Incheon, South Korea. As GM Authority reported in October, production of the 2022 Chevy Trax ended on November 30th, 2022. The Chevy Trax arrived in the U.S. market for the 2015 model year, but previously launched in other markets for the 2013 model year.
2023 GMC Sierra Trailering Mirrors Available To Order Again
Back in April 2022, GM Authority reported that the then-recently refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 would have to make do without the power-folding trailering mirrors throughout the rest of the model year. Now, the option has been made available once again for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. Tagged with RPO...
GM Releases Fix For 2023 Cadillac XT6 Rear Body Panel Split
GM has issued a service bulletin to fix a potential split in an outer body panel for the 2023 Cadillac XT6. The problem: some units of the 2023 Cadillac XT6 may have a split in the outer body panel above the left-hand rear window. The hazards: if the body panel...
GM Files To Patent Pickup Truck Cargo Bed Utility Wall
GM has filed a patent application for a new pickup truck cargo bed utility wall system to quickly and easily install things like cargo tie-downs or accessory storage. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0371666 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on November 24th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on May 20th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Thomas P. Grabowski, Kurt Baldauf, John David Taylor, and Charles Salvatore Calcaterra.
The 2023 GMC Yukon AT4 Officially Launches In Mexico
General Motors has just officially launched the 2023 GMC Yukon AT4 in Mexico, introducing the all-terrain-focused variant of GMC‘s full-size SUV to the Latin American country for the first time. The 2023 GMC Yukon AT4 is the main addition of the third model year of the fifth-generation Yukon in...
2024 Buick Encore GX To Get New Screen Setup: Exclusive
The 2024 Buick Encore GX is due to launch in early 2023, and we are learning more and more about the refreshed model. Now, GM Authority is the first to report that the 2024 Encore GX will receive major updates to its cockpit, most notably to the screen configuration. While...
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 GMC Yukon Production Will Start
For the upcoming 2024 model, the popular GMC Yukon is set for a mid-cycle refresh that will introduce changes to both the interior and the exterior. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 GMC Yukon is expected to kick off. GM Authority has exclusively learned from sources...
GM Testing Acura ZDX Alongside Cadillac Lyriq Sport
The GM and Honda EV partnership is set to produce a wide array of electric vehicles across both lineups. We’ve spotted the Honda Prologue undergoing testing multiple times, and now GM Authority photographers have captured photos of an Acura ZDX being driven by a GM engineering group. This Acura...
Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Caught Completely Undisguised
The refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX was just spotted completely undisguised, giving us a clear look at the crossover’s redesigned exterior out in the real world. Before we dive into the new exterior styling, it’s worth briefly recapping the news thus far. Back in October, GM Authority was the first to report that the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX would bear a similar front-end treatment as the Buick Envista, while later, we were also the first to report that the 2024 Encore GX would offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level.
Cadillac Lyriq Sport Looks Athletic, Sinister: Photos
The Cadillac Lyriq represents Cadillac’s first step towards transitioning to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2030. For the 2024 model year, the Lyriq will introduce two new trim levels – Premium Luxury and Sport – to join the existing “base” Luxury trim, per the luxury marque’s Y-trim level strategy. Now, we’re getting another look at the new 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport with the following GM Authority photos.
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Towing Capacities
As GM gears up to launch the refreshed 2024 Silverado HD early next year, the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD remains mostly unchanged over the preceding 2022 model. Today, GM Authority is breaking down 2023 Silverado HD towing capacities. To begin, let’s review the powertrain options. The 2023 Silverado HD is...
Buick Electra-X Concept Greenlit For Production: Exclusive
GM unveiled the new Buick Electra-X Concept in China over the summer, pulling the sheets on a sleek four-door hatchback with futuristic, all-electric crossover styling. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the Buick Electra-X Concept has received the green light for production. According to sources familiar with the matter,...
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors...
AWD Electric Cadillac Models To Wear ‘E4’ Badge
As Cadillac begins its journey toward an all-electric lineup, the luxury marque has altered the way in which it designates the output of its models. As we reported previously, the numbered badge on the back of the vehicle refers to its torque output measured in Newton-meters. That much we already knew. But now, GM Authority has learned that electric Cadillac models will feature the ‘E4‘ nomenclature to designate all-wheel-drive (AWD) traction.
2023 Buick Enclave Hood Insulation Retrofit Under Way
As GM Authority previously covered back in September, some units of the 2023 Buick Enclave were built without hood insulation. Now, we have learned that a dealer-installed retrofit has been made available. Owners of affected vehicles can now have dealers retrofit the hood insulation per a new GM customer satisfaction...
