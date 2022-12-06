Read full article on original website
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
CCSO: Man detained at port of entry; 75 lbs of marijuana seized
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle several packages in a vehicle through a port of entry in Los Indios, deputies said. Benjamin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
cw39.com
Officials: Starr District Attorney’s Office vehicle used in smuggling attempt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an...
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: HISD puts magnet school plans on hold, Fort Bend cold case solved, first Texas abortion civil case dismissed
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston ISD says its plan to move special needs students away from T.H. Rogers Magnet School and break up the program is now on hold. And that may not have happened without...
Weslaco PD: Physical struggle in traffic stop; police uncover heroin, meth
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Weslaco after a physical struggle, police allege, in a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of black tar heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Ricardo Castellano, 37, was taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. Friday on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and local warrants for assault and […]
Deputies: Kidnapped man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint. According to authorities, the rescue followed a traffic stop on the suspect who had the man in his truck. Mateo Garza, 46, of Rio Grande City, was […]
Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
cw39.com
These neighborhoods throughout Texas have the best Christmas lights: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country whether you’re super into the holidays or not can appreciate the grand scale of the best holiday lights displays in the country, but there is something to be said about driving through a neighborhood jamming to some tunes and enjoying the lights homeowners put together.
Houston Chronicle
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday.
cw39.com
Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
High-ranking Aryan Circle leader sentenced to life for role in white supremacy prison gang
Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced this week for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang. William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) violations stemming from his leadership in the organization. On Nov. 26, 2021, he was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was also convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi of Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) Attempted Murder and is awaiting sentencing in that case.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
CBP officers seize $808K worth of narcotics in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection. Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages […]
U.S. Border Patrol agent dies in accident while on duty
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed […]
