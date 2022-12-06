ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man detained at port of entry; 75 lbs of marijuana seized

LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle several packages in a vehicle through a port of entry in Los Indios, deputies said. Benjamin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

These neighborhoods throughout Texas have the best Christmas lights: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country whether you’re super into the holidays or not can appreciate the grand scale of the best holiday lights displays in the country, but there is something to be said about driving through a neighborhood jamming to some tunes and enjoying the lights homeowners put together.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia State Live

High-ranking Aryan Circle leader sentenced to life for role in white supremacy prison gang

Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced this week for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang. William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) violations stemming from his leadership in the organization. On Nov. 26, 2021, he was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was also convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi of Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) Attempted Murder and is awaiting sentencing in that case.
CONROE, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX

The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP officers seize $808K worth of narcotics in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection. Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S. Border Patrol agent dies in accident while on duty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed […]
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy