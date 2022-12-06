ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in the hand in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday. The shooting happened just blocks away from CITYPARK at 15th and Olive. According to Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of nearby high school Confluence Preparatory Academy, the shooting did not involve their students or staff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

