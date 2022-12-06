Read full article on original website
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
KSDK
Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead
A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead. Police identified him Saturday as 40-year-old Barney Lee.
KSDK
My Lou: St. Louis dancer making moves in Hollywood
Dancer Kameron Saunders is one of the inspiring stories to come out of St. Louis. He’s showing off his moves on the big screen.
KSDK
KSHE hosts Winter Blood Drive across St. Louis region
KSHE hosted its Winter Blood Drive Friday and Saturday in the St. Louis region. All donors received a KSHE blood drive T-shirt and were entered in a giveaway.
KSDK
'We want to do this for the Jewish community': Longtime customer takes ownership of St. Louis kosher deli
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A new set of owners at Kohn’s Kosher Meat & Deli last week finalized a sale and assumed operations of the longtime St. Louis grocer. Located at 10405 Old Olive Street Road, the establishment has been selling kosher foods – or foods meeting the standard of Jewish dietary laws – since 1963.
KSDK
An inside look of the 18th Annual Nutcracker on Ice in Webster Groves
For decades, the timeless classic has been a holiday tradition for many. This Christmas season, you can watch your favorite story in a whole new way.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
KSDK
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl in Soulard Saturday
Guests wore ugly sweaters and enjoyed drinks and entertainment in Soulard Saturday. Molly's, Duke's and other bars in Soulard participated in the crawl.
‘Lawn Pass’ gets you in over 30 huge St. Louis concerts this summer
FOX 2 will be giving away a pair of unlimited lawn passes next week.
KMOV
Woman shot downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in the hand in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday. The shooting happened just blocks away from CITYPARK at 15th and Olive. According to Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of nearby high school Confluence Preparatory Academy, the shooting did not involve their students or staff.
KSDK
St. Louis considers 'guaranteed income' proposal to help struggling families
A 'guaranteed income' proposal made it out of committee Thursday. It now goes to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen for vetting.
KSDK
City of St. Louis addresses systemic injustice with new Reparations Commission
It is unclear whether money will be distributed. This move would be similar to how some other cities address longstanding economic disparities.
First Look: Vicini Pastaria Brings a Taste of Italy to Lafayette Square
The pasta and prepared foods shop will also offer lunch on the weekends
