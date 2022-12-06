TCU Horned Frogs football’s story for the community is greater than just one season

The Horned Frogs’ great story

TCU’s football season is more — far more — than the story of “the shortest yard” that it couldn’t gain to score in overtime to win the Big 12 championship game. (Dec. 4, 1A, “What now? Will TCU’s overtime loss in Big 12 championship cost Horned Frogs a playoff spot?”) It is the commendable story of a journey that has moved onward and upward an incalculable number of times, all the while coalescing and taking along the people of this fine community and beyond.

Thank you, TCU Horned Frogs football.

- Roger Summers, Arlington

Way too much football news

The first five pages of the Star-Telegram’s Dec. 2 edition were nothing but football, football, football. None of it is news, unless you’re a rabid fan.

Not all your readers are obsessed with football. Why don’t you confine all this to the Sports section where it belongs?

- Ray Cook, Fort Worth

What the Trump train did

Cynthia M. Allen’s objections to again nominating Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for president includes concerns about Trump’s character and temperament. (Dec. 4, 4A, “What my kids’ board game taught me about how conservatives can reunite post-Trump”) But Allen’s main objection is that Trump divides conservatives and thus cannot win.

This is like showing concern about your wacky uncle’s obscene rants at a garden party — not the wackiness or the rants themselves, but that they might get you evicted.

Trump would be a racist, pro-Russia, habitually lying candidate who supported a coup to overthrow our government. He was indifferent, at best, about attempts to hang his vice president on Jan. 6, 2021. We will never know where some of our classified, top-secret documents are.

Allen appreciates conservative Trump-appointed judges. What’s conservative about interfering with a woman’s right to choose? What’s conservative about posting signs that read, “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone”?

- Michael L. Estes, Fort Worth

An investment in our future

As a student my entire life, I have had many amazing teachers. Many of those teachers left to pursue professions where they could make much more money and live more comfortably. It was heartbreaking seeing these talented teachers leave because of low pay.

Teachers shape the future, and they need a significant increase in pay. An investment in our nation’s education can make a huge impact as the world becomes more complicated. (Nov. 30, 1A, “Ideas offered for how state can keep tax cut promise”)

Invest more of our tax money in education.

- Trenton Cottrell, Paradise

Put police right on the scene

School shootings need to become a thing of the past. We can all agree that one school shooting is too many. But gun control may be an imperfect solution at best. Many Americans value their constitutional right to bear arms. And even if we completely disarmed Americans, violence could still be carried out by other means.

A better solution would be to station a police officer inside every school. This would counteract the problem of law enforcement arriving late at the scene. Who better to watch over our children than those who have sworn to protect lives?

Our children deserve better. We must act fast before yet another school shooting darkens the day.

- Hailey Loper, Quinlan