Let it snow. In Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – If Santa Claus had to have a hot dog, he’d have to order it right here.

Here is Bruiser’s, the Hot Dog Place in Slidell, Louisiana.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features rep o rter Bill Woo d says it’s a gourmet hot dog joint where just one holiday jingles all the way.

Bill Wood says, “it looks like Santa Claus already came to town around here!”

Bruiser’s owner Melissa Barduca says, “there’s nothing not to like, everything it’s great, it’s jolly, it’s happy, kids are happy, everybody is just happy.

Melissa and Kevin Barduca run the restaurant.

They are real-life husband and wife.

And they seem to be as crazy about Christmas as they are about each other.

They start decorating the day after Halloween.

And it doesn’t stop ’til it’s beginning to look a lot like all 20 Christmas trees are trimmed.

It gets more covered with Christmas every year because customers drop off their last year’s leftovers.

Bill Wood asks Kevin Barduca, “are these your most recent holiday hand-me-downs?”

Kevin Barduca says, “Frosty and Santa because we received them at the end of the holiday season.”

In Louisiana, head over to the hot dog stand that serves homemade chili, cole slaw, and their very own let-it snow man-machine.

If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas.

Baby, now, at least it looks like it’s cold outside.





