Related
Chiefs failed trade for WR should have them thinking about OBJ’s availability
The Kadarius Toney trade isn’t paying off with the WR out again this week, the Chiefs should get in on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. A few weeks ago, the Chiefs made a move to acquire Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney in hopes of adding another playmaker to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
Vikings WR gives Lions bulletin board material guaranteeing win
Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor gave the Lions bulletin board material as Minnesota looks to clinch the division on Sunday. The Vikings are heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Lions with a chance to clinch the NFC North. First, they have to beat Detroit. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor is...
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby feels fans’ pains for team’s collapses
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says that he feels for the fans after the team’s latest collapse against the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ start to the Josh McDaniels era could not have gone worse. They fell to a 2-7 record after suffering some brutal losses. From their blown lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 to losing to a Jeff Saturday-coached Indianapolis Colts team the following week. But, the team seemingly turned things around, as they went on a three-game losing streak.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers
Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Auburn football legend claims he’s better than Tom Brady
Auburn football legend Cam Newton has always believed he was the best player on the football field — a way of thinking that has led him to actually be the best player on the field countless times in his career. But his latest claim may be a bit on...
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
Nick Sirianni comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as Eagles speculation grows
Odell Beckham Jr. was floated as an option for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nick Sirianni commented on the matter Friday afternoon. Considering how long OBJ has been a free agent, just about every team has been mentioned as a potential landing spot at this juncture. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, and...
Stetson Bennett addresses Hendon Hooker Heisman controversy
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke on his being selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be named. The four finalists were revealed in the days prior to the event. Three of the finalists were essentially givens in USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and TCU’s Max Duggan. But the other player named as a finalist created a bit of controversy in the college football world, and that was Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors
Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
Building a home run 3-team trade with the Knicks and Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are starting to pick back up as December 15 looms and the team actually shows some potential. If the front office can best maximize the roster they have this season, the team could actually go farther in a wide-open Western Conference than anyone was expecting.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
