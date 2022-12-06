ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
DALLAS, TX
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby feels fans’ pains for team’s collapses

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says that he feels for the fans after the team’s latest collapse against the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ start to the Josh McDaniels era could not have gone worse. They fell to a 2-7 record after suffering some brutal losses. From their blown lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 to losing to a Jeff Saturday-coached Indianapolis Colts team the following week. But, the team seemingly turned things around, as they went on a three-game losing streak.
LAS VEGAS, NV
LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers

Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stetson Bennett addresses Hendon Hooker Heisman controversy

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke on his being selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be named. The four finalists were revealed in the days prior to the event. Three of the finalists were essentially givens in USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and TCU’s Max Duggan. But the other player named as a finalist created a bit of controversy in the college football world, and that was Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors

Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
