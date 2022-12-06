Santa Claus Girls spreads Christmas joy despite new workshop challenges

Times are tough for many families during the holiday season as gift giving continues to get more expensive. One organization has supported families for more than 100 years in Kent County and needs help spreading Christmas joy. Santa Claus Girls works to make sure every child throughout Kent County has a gift to open for Christmas. They’re back to pre-pandemic gift-giving this year and are facing a new challenge – paying for workshop space for the first time since 1908.

"We purchase all of the gifts. And we started setting up October one and then we have usually about 20 wrappers every day Monday through Friday", said Tina Hudson, the Santa Claus Girls President.

The Santa Claus Girls mission is to make sure no child is without a present each holiday season…keeping their workshop busy for months. But this year the workshop itself is a new challenge.

"We've had to rent a space for the first time in 113 years, and we had to sign a lease. So money is super important," said Hudson.

Santa Claus Girls is solely run on donations. They have a 200 thousand dollar budget for gifts. Now they have to find money to help afford their workshop, too. The good news is that they refuse to let it impact their holiday spirit.

"We are not going to shortchange the kids, that will not happen. We might be out on the street wrapping gifts, but we are not going to shortchange the kids," said Hudson.

It’s a team effort that runs like a well-oiled machine. Numerous volunteers like Ruth keep the Santa Claus Girls workshop running.

"I can recall as a little girl growing up, my mother would tell us a story how before Christmas, she and her siblings would wait at the window for Santa Claus Girls, knowing that that would be their Christmas and that would be their only Christmas during those years," said Ruth, Santa Claus Girls wrapping assistant.

Santa Claus Girls needs the generosity of the community to bring joy to kids of all ages especially during tough times…

"Every child needs some pajamas. Most of the toys, and most of the books, a lot of us are retired teachers so we kind of try and gear what we know or think it's appropriate for them. Readings essential so we're giving them a book," said Hudson.

The moment of giving these gifts to more than 12,000 children across Kent County makes the months of hard work worth it.

"Yes, yes. I've seen many, many tears, and many, many times. It can be very emotional, in a good way, in a good way in a very good way in a very good way," said Ruth.

Santa Claus Girls is also looking to see if someone can sub-lease their space at the Deltaplex for a few months of the year when they don’t need it. For more information on their cause and how to help check out their website here .