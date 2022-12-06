Thieves target holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

Police are searching for two thieves they say have been targeting victims at a popular holiday season destination in Midtown Manhattan: Bryant Park.

New images of the suspects were released early Tuesday morning.

The photos were taken on November 20, when investigators say the pair stole a Gucci bag and a credit card from a 29-year-old woman.

Police say 18 people have been targeted in just nine days.

The suspects have stolen items including iPhones, purses and credit cards from unsuspecting Bryant Park visitors, police say.

The park is currently transformed into a winter village and is a popular holiday tourist destination.

The NYPD is advising anyone visiting Bryant Park to be aware of people around them and keep a close eye on personal belongings and leave valuables at home.

An official with the Bryant Park Corporation released the following statement:

"In anticipation of the approaching peak holiday season, Bryant Park and the NYPD has increased security staffing at Winter Village to help ensure a fun and safe experience for all visitors. We also encourage visitors here - and throughout the city - to keep a close eye on their personal items, including mobile phones, shopping bags, purses, and coat pockets. The park and the city are very crowded during this time of year."

Anyone with information about the suspects seen in the images is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

