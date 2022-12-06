Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC to build second Arizona facility, increase investment to $40 billion
PHOENIX — Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is strengthening its presence in Arizona, announcing Tuesday it will build a second facility in the state and increase its investment to $40 billion. The announcement comes on the same day President Joe Biden will visit TSMC’s multibillion dollar under-construction plant in...
azbigmedia.com
Software company Vincit adds Scottsdale office
Vincit will be moving into The Quad building, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the new year. The company’s move comes on the heels of a year of expansive growth with anticipation of more to come. Vincit USA is currently on track to meet its $14 million target. : 25...
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
azbigmedia.com
Ducey and ASU announce Arizona Water Innovation Initiative
The state of Arizona will invest $40 million dollars in the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative (AWII), an actionable, multi-year plan led by Arizona State University that will provide immediate, evidence-based solutions to secure the state’s water future. In conjunction with ASU, Gov. Doug Doug Ducey announced the initiative will...
azbigmedia.com
IPA sells Liv Crossroads in Gilbert for $116M
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Liv Crossroads, a 356-unit multifamily property in Gilbert, Arizona. The $116 million sales price represents $325,843 per unit. : Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase. : Arizona No. 2 for largest house...
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Republican defection responsible for Lake defeat
PHOENIX — There are red states and blue states, but Arizona is one of the few purple states. In a photo finish, Democrat Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor, and it happened in an environment where more Republicans turned out to vote than Democrats.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
azbigmedia.com
Multifamily development drives Phoenix self-storage market to new heights
The past decade of eye-popping population growth bolstered multifamily development efforts in the Metro Phoenix region. The consequent apartment boom we witnessed over the last decade has naturally created a context for Phoenix self storage to thrive. The self storage business now stands at 36.6 million square feet in Greater...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
AZFamily
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq completes $22.3M sale of the Montecito apartments
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Ryan Boyle, Jesse Hudson, Trevor Koskovich and Logan Baca brokered the $22.3 million ($242,391/unit) sale of the Montecito, a 92-unit, garden-style community located at 1301 East Mountain View Road in Phoenix. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, Scottsdale-based Montecito Apts., LLC.
azbigmedia.com
OpenTable names 5 Arizona restaurants to Top 100 in U.S. list
The Valley’s top trio of steakhouses and seafood announced OpenTable diners have named Ocean 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 to its top 100 restaurant list for the U.S. in 2022. In addition to Dominick’s Steakhouse, Ocean 44 and Steak 44, Mariposa in Sedona and The Henry in Phoenix...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
KTAR.com
Valley contractor owes employees $2.6M in wages, damages in settlement
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area construction contractor agreed to pay $2.6 million in back wages and damages as part of a settlement reached last month, authorities said. Tempe-based Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. was sued for violating federal overtime, record-keeping and retaliation regulations, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release Tuesday.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
ABC15's (dis)Honorable special exposes judge who mocked people during hearings
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge and her staff frequently mocked and ridiculed people during hearings and trials by emailing each other cruel, racial, and obscene statements, jokes, and memes.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
